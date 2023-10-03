Thanks to the greater diversification that has been registered in the telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market in recent years in Mexico, Mexican users currently have more and better options for companies, packages and prices.

However, according to data from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), Mexican users continue to prefer the telecommunications services offered by traditional companies.

In this case, one of the mobile phone companies that continue to maintain leadership in the Mexican national territory is Telcelcorporate tycoon Carlos Slim Helúwho also owns Telmex.

In this way, if you didn’t know, it is not necessary for you to go to a Telcel customer service module to activate your chip, but it can be done through a phone call or by sending a text message, and We will tell you how to do it right away.

During recent years, according to what both the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and the Federal Economic Competition Commission have reported (Coffee), the Mexican national telecommunications, internet and mobile telephony market has diversified exponentially.

The above, it must be emphasized, has allowed Mexican users to have more options of companies, packages and prices, with one of the most popular companies being Carlos Slim’s Telcel.

Now, in case you recently If you have purchased a Telcel chip, but you want to avoid going to a customer service module, first of all, keep in mind that to activate the SIM card you need to have a balance of at least 50 pesos, in addition to having have on hand an email and the serial number of the new SIM card.

Now, to activate the Telcel chip using a callthe following steps must be followed:

*First, the chip must be inserted into the cell phone.

*After that, you must dial 800 710 5687 from another smartphone.

*Finally, you must follow the instructions given by the operator, which will request information such as the SIM card serial number, the person’s name and surname, as well as the email address.

For its part, to activate the Telcel chip by message The following steps must be followed:

*First, you have to put the Telcel chip in the cell phone.

*Then, you will have to send a text message with the word HIGH to the number 4848.

*After receiving the confirmation message, the user will have to send another message with their first and last name starting with capital letters.

It should be kept in mind that the Telcel chip activation process, whether by call or message, may take a few hours. However, if it takes longer, the user will have to contact Telcel customer service.

