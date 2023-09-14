Two of the most successful comedians of recent times in Peru will have their movie. Pablo Villanuevabetter known as Melcochita, along with Miguel el ‘Chato’ Barraza will be the protagonists of ‘Do not go’, the new humorous proposal that will arrive very soon in all cinemas nationwide. This premiere joins the one that will be made in the coming days of another feature film about national entertainment personalities, such as ‘Susy, a star in Congress’, based on the life of the beloved Susy Díaz and which will star Alicia Mercado.

When is ‘Don’t Go’ released?

The famous Peruvian comedians, Melcochita and the ‘Chato’ Barrazawill come together for the first time on the big screen in ‘Don’t Go’, a film that will be released on Thursday, November 23, 2023. However, they will not appear alone, since the renowned musician and winner of two Latin Grammy Awards, Tony Succar, also appears in the film’s official trailer, along with his mother, Mimy Succar.

However, although this will be the first time that both comedians will be together in a film, both Melcochita and Barraza already have experience in productions for the big screen. On the one hand, Villanueva participated in ‘Allpa Kallpa’ (1975), ‘Mala leche’ (2016), the animated film ‘Los superagentes locos’ (2016) and ‘Gemelos sin cura’ (2017), in which he had his first protagonist. For his part, Barraza was the protagonist of ‘The Little Seducer’, a comedy film released in 2015.

What will ‘Don’t Go’ be about?

“This is the story of two inseparable cousins ​​who in their dreams believe they are millionaires, while at dawn they return to their reality of being poor. To become millionaires, they will look for money in various jobs that will lead them to crazy and ingenious comic situations. Will they achieve their dream of being millionaires and being able to enjoy the pleasures of life?” says the official synopsis of ‘Don’t Go’.

‘Don’t go’ is a hilarious comedy starring Melcochita’ and ‘Chato’ Barraza. Photo: Transpacific Films

