Although Going to the beach in winter is not to the liking of the coldest people., some choose to do so in destinations where air and sea temperatures remain mild, even at this time of year. But even for those who enjoy bundling up and sipping a hot drink while taking in the scenery, Bar Harbor It may be a good choice.

This beach located in Maine will be freezing during this time. Special for being family friendly, having land activities, such as golf, and water sports, in addition to having Acadia National Park, this destination It is one of the coldest in the winter season .

What Bar Harbor is like

According to the site temperaturedelmar.es, The water currently registers a maximum of 9º Cwhile outside it is perceived between -6 ºC and -2 ºC, in addition to the fact that the wind can blow at 15 kilometers per hour.

For all this, If you don't want to freeze, avoid visiting this beach because there it will be impossible to go into the sea and it will even be difficult to sit on the sand to appreciate the landscape.

The cold invades Bar Harbor during the winter; not ideal for the cold Photo: Instagram @visitbarharbor

The tourist site of this destination describes it as follows: “The natural beauty that surrounds Bar Harbor is dotted with rocky cliffs and beaches, glacier-formed lakes and valleys, unobstructed views of mountains and boreal forests”.

This community, the largest on Mount Desert Island, is located five hours drive from Boston and 80 kilometers away from Bangor International Airport, in Maine.

Other beach alternatives for winter in the United States

But if you haven't planned your trip yet and are thinking about where to go, there is two coastal places ideal for these cold days: one on each end of the United States.

On the west coast, you can enjoy the beaches of Los Angeles, Californiawhere in December the sea will have an average of 15.6 ºC, with a minimum of 14.9 °C and a maximum of 16.8 °C.

On the other side, in the east, is Miami Floridawhere the average sea temperature in this last month of the year is 24.7 ºC, perhaps one of the warmest temperatures in the entire country.