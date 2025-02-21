«When the spite squeezes and the bullets whistle, when you cross your pocket and the moon tarnishes; I don’t get more for dead, I just have a shot in the wing ». As to the protagonist of the song of Leiva, to the Betis They gave him … For a little more than a week ago, when the Ghent had not yet faced Belgium or the Real Sociedad in the League. The most skeptical predicted that the team would continue to fress into Europe. As for the domestic championship, a part of the fans came to speak, even, that the goal would not be to descend. The cycle of Pellegrini It was terminated.

I do not know any context better than football to learn something that psychologists know as “Sierra teeth.” The one who achieves stability and goes ahead is the one who assumes that life is made of ups and downs, such as the teeth of a saw. When you think you have achieved something, life slaps you again and fall to the ground. If the failures are repetitive, there are those who sink. The discouragement and many throw their towel. The team that triumphs is one that does not forget a simple slogan, which should be written on the wall of all the locker rooms of the world: “Try it once again.”

If the team that tries it has Antony, Isco And other high quality players, the most always will conjunction of talent is almost always given. Villamarín enjoyed the classification of its team for the eighths of the Conference. The spring time contributed to the festive atmosphere: the cold climate and coldness of the team in certain matches seemed to be left behind. It is true that losing the match against a modest squad constitutes a disappointment, but the Belgian team barely created danger. In fact, the Betics did not grant a corner to the adversary until 20 minutes before the end.

In a few contexts such as football, they can change the screws so drastically, in a few days. Isco has stated that he wants to win a title with Betis. Disillusion and criticism can give way to euphoria. Where before the fans wondered how it was possible that so many players were injured, now he greets that this has given the jump to the first team players of the quarry. That Mateo Flores He gives his position in the second part to Dani Pérez excites the fans, as much as the hopes that Ángel Ortiz arouse and, above all, Jesús Rodríguez.

Even who does not come out, like Titor Roquethe fans give him his recognition. It is logical: the Brazilian’s determination is commendable, which does not decay in its pundonor and perseverance, although the ball does not enter. In football, as in life, courage is not to avoid blows, but in getting up again and again, when you fall. It is a lesson that all societies have understood, of all times. “Nana Korobi Ya Oki,” say the Japanese: “Seven times you fall, eight you get up.” It matters little that sticks come from work, disease, heartbreak or sport.

The template also showed Vitor Roque his love when he had to leave the field with direct red, for a stomp, the result of anxiety and some acceleration with which he plays. The companions tell him to continue trying, that he does not cease his efforts, that he has to live glorious days in Betis. Everyone knows that, in football, darkness turns light at least expected, normally at the moment the spherical touches the network. Look at his own team, which looked like a corpse in the League and in the European competition, just a few days ago. And listen to Leiva: «The straight path, endure the look. I confess a complex, if you cover my back. I don’t get more for dead, I just have a shot in the wing ».