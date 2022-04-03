FLY HIGHER! In added time, the Chilean Diego Valdés scored the only goal with which #America defeated #Necaxa at #StadiumVictoria for J12. Those from Coapa reached 13 units to be in the eleventh position.#SportFlight #LigaBBVAMX #LigaMX #C2022 pic.twitter.com/IfpFnOruHJ — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) April 3, 2022

It was the Argentine Santiago Solari who started the championship at the command of the azulcremas, however, after not finishing carburizing and being in penultimate place, the board decided to thank him and place his compatriot Ferdinand Ortiz as his replacement until the end of the semester, changing the face of the group.

G⚽⚽⚽L!!! At the end of the match, Diego Valdés appears to give the Eagles the valuable three points. Necaxa 0-1 America#TeamForInclusion pic.twitter.com/Lg8rkCD9Uf – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 3, 2022

“America has earned the result. Sometimes the forms are important as the game unfolds, we insist on looking for the result, risking that the rival settles for a positive result, but it is meritorious. We always went to look the result and climb the table to reach a classification. We have achieved two victories and at the same time we have not achieved anything, because the boys are aware that this continues and finals are coming for us “expressed the South American helmsman.

EMOTIONAL CELEBRATION! America’s Technical Director Fernando Ortiz celebrated with all the winning goal of his team. Ortiz recently lost his mother and the players ran to celebrate with him as a symbol of unity. ? @v_ddiaz ? PLUS: https://t.co/pEPOCx0A89 pic.twitter.com/ED8MshOAFu – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 3, 2022

Added to this, Ortiz could not help the tears after the loss of his mother, Silvia Cristina Barbeito De Ortizbut he expressed feeling happy because he knows that she is happy watching his achievements from the sky.

Tanism > Solarism? ? In half the games in front of the @America clubFernando Ortiz has already added more points than Santiago Solari in the #GritaMéxicoC22. ? pic.twitter.com/kNneot4Ajg – TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) April 3, 2022

The next commitment America It will be on Saturday, April 9, when he receives Bravos at the Aztec stadium for Date 13, later it will be measured at Xolos, Lion, tigers and Blue Cross.