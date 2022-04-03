Despite having had a bad start in the 2022 Closing Tournament of the MX League, América has begun to rebuild the path, because this Saturday they beat Necaxa 0-1 in the victory stadium for Matchday 12 and is now in eleventh position with 13 units.
After a first time with few emotions, the Eagles They improved a lot in the additional time, however, they did not find a way to pierce the local goal, until the Chilean appeared in the added time Diego Valdesto push a ball released by the goalkeeper Luis Malagonafter a free kick shot by the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez.
It was the Argentine Santiago Solari who started the championship at the command of the azulcremas, however, after not finishing carburizing and being in penultimate place, the board decided to thank him and place his compatriot Ferdinand Ortiz as his replacement until the end of the semester, changing the face of the group.
The commitment of Tano with the Coapa team he is totally solid, because despite the death of his mother a few days ago, he decided not to travel to Argentina and stay in Mexico to focus on the tournament, apart from the press conference he stressed that America He made the necessary merits to take the three points, even though the form was not the best.
“America has earned the result. Sometimes the forms are important as the game unfolds, we insist on looking for the result, risking that the rival settles for a positive result, but it is meritorious. We always went to look the result and climb the table to reach a classification. We have achieved two victories and at the same time we have not achieved anything, because the boys are aware that this continues and finals are coming for us “expressed the South American helmsman.
“We are not better or worse from the moment we took office. The players always wanted to take the situation forward. Today we put together two victories, the work is visible. I cannot think beyond what Juarez is. I am happy, making an analysis is difficult after two games”he added.
Added to this, Ortiz could not help the tears after the loss of his mother, Silvia Cristina Barbeito De Ortizbut he expressed feeling happy because he knows that she is happy watching his achievements from the sky.
“I promised myself not to break because of the special week I’ve spent, but sometimes it’s inevitable. I’ve found it in my players and the people around me. Although losing a mother and being away, like any son, hurts a lot, but I’m happy because from above she is surely happy that I do what makes me happy. I only have to thank my players and the people around me. My parents have always supported me in every way and have always instilled in me to look forward”ended.
The next commitment America It will be on Saturday, April 9, when he receives Bravos at the Aztec stadium for Date 13, later it will be measured at Xolos, Lion, tigers and Blue Cross.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Dont #give #dead #America #beats #Necaxa #playoff #zone
Leave a Reply