The Christmas and the New Year they are getting closer; many are looking for what to give or ‘self-gift’ this season. What could a fan of technology, and especially videogames, want? Well the laptops they are highly appreciated.

Especially those that have the best specifications to run the fashion titles. In that sense NVIDIA has some recommendations for players.

Attractive Laptops For Gamers

According Alexandre ziebert, manager marketing technician of NVIDIA for Latin America, ‘Gamer laptops, particularly those with built-in GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, have become very useful equipment’.

This executive highlighted ‘[…] because they have the necessary power to turn your home into a work station and a games room in any corner of the house from the same system ‘.

Ziebert let see ‘This year the series of laptops with RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti was launched, which are located in the same price range as laptops with GTX 1650 Ti and GTX 1660 Ti and bring extra benefits to consider’.

Among them are ray tracing, DLSS, Reflex and other features. To reinforce the aforementioned NVIDIA shared three examples of laptops that are great purchase options and where they can be purchased.

Three systems that look very attractive

The first is the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo with Geforce RTX 3070, capable of capturing every detail on the screen with great precision, with functions such as Dynamic Boost 2.0.

Your card is compatible with NVIDIA Broadcast, ideal for live broadcasts, voice chats and video conferences. Has a processor Intel Core i7 from 10th. Generation, 16GB of RAM and a 15.6 ” screen. It is between laptops more attractive.

The second is the MSI Gaming Laptop Katana GF66 11UE-201MX with GeForce RTX 3060, ideal not only for video games but also for academic work. It stands out for its design and performance as well as having a competitive price.

It is ultra thin and powerful, granting Dynamic Boost 2.0, ray tracing, Reflex and more than 60 frames per second in Full HD. Has a processor Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 16GB of RAM and screen at 15.6 ”.

As for the third and last is the PRIDE GAMING AORUS PC SQUIRREL with GeForce RTX 3070. This is a workstation and is not the same as the laptops mentioned before, but worth keeping in mind.

Assembled by DDTECH it is a great option for gamers. It has 32GB of RAM, it’s compatible with NVIDIA Broadcast, DLSS Y Reflex, plus a processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X which is quite powerful and advanced.

In one of the links at the end of this note is the one to the site of offers of NVIDIA, which has other good options for players.

