ANDThe Government of Iran warned in a written message to the United States not to be dragged into Israel's “trap” so that it is not “hurt”a senior Iranian official reported this Friday amid tensions over the death of several revolutionary guards in Syria.

“In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warned US leaders not to be drawn into Netanyahu's (Israeli Prime Minister) trap,” said the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff, Mohammad Jamshidi. on social network X.

Jamshidi thus made an apparent reference to the death of seven revolutionary guards in the attack on the consulate in Damascusof which Tehran has accused Tel Aviv.

“Stay away so you don't get hurt.”added the message to Washington, according to the source.

For its part, the United States responded to the Iranian message with the request that Iran not attack American targets.

The Iranian warning comes amid high tensions caused by the murder of the revolutionary guards in Damascus, among whom are the head of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohamed Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Brigadier General Mohamed Hadi Haj Rahimi.

In addition, five other officers of the elite military corps and six Syrian citizens were killed.

The attack on its consulate in Damascus, in which several generals were killed, has angered Iran. Photo:Ammar Ghali/Getty Share

The seven soldiers were fired this Friday at a funeral ceremony in Tehran amid new warnings that Iran will answer to Israel for their deaths.

Iranian authorities have vowed to avenge the death of the military, which is the worst blow to the military after the death of Qasem Soleimani, a general who headed the Quds Force until he was killed by the US in 2020 in a bombing. in Iraq.

In response to calls for Iranian retaliation, Israeli authorities have assured that Israel is on “high alert” and ready for “a variety of scenarios.”

Iranians attend the funeral ceremony for seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who were killed in an airstrike in Syria, in Tehran, Iran, on April 5, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

