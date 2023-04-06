leave the country and find a better job abroad It is the dream of hundreds of citizens. However, many fall for scams and false job offers in the midst of their need to find a job that gives them better income or greater stability.

This is a common story for those who want to immigrate to the United States, because there are many scammers who ask them for large sums of money to process documents and take them to North American territory.

So if you get a job offer in the United States, how can you tell if it’s a scam or fake offer? We tell you.

Reviewing the offers very well can prevent you and your family from taking risks.

warning signs



Nathalie Roa, immigration attorney and lead attorney at US Immigration and Beyond PLLC, told EL TIEMPO that the most important thing when receiving job offers in the United States is to be careful about the source from which the job proposal comes.

“Unfortunately, with the means we have today of social networks, (migrants) are sent emails or messages on networks where it cannot be confirmed that they are companies or that they are companies in the United States,” says the expert. .

So, doubt the offer if it is a job that is promoted on unofficial social networks or from offers that come from dubious emails.

Be careful with the offers you receive on social media and in the mail.

The immigration expert also told this newspaper that Care should be taken when dealing with job offers with exorbitant benefits. Although there are companies and employers that offer some advantages, it is not normal for them to offer much higher salaries than normal, visas of a certain type and even accommodation in the US.

He Miami Daily, For example, sums it up like this: “For the most part, the job offers that tend to be fake are those that dazzle with their great benefits. Almost always, labor fraud promises foreigners wages above what is established, airline tickets, vacations, and regular promotions.”

Another warning sign, as mentioned by the immigration lawyer, has to do with the charges that migrants are asked to pay. Keep in mind that if they ask you to pay a certain percentage of money to keep the position or to help you process your visa or immigration documents faster, it is a scam.

No company should ask you for money to take a vacancy in the United States.

“There will be no company that requires you to pay the employer in the United States. That is a red flag for you to realize that, indeed, it is a false offer and that what they are trying to do is get your money, ”explains Roa.

The portal LiveUsa mentions that there are cases in which they have even asked job applicants to pay their work visa in a personal bank account. Remember that you only have to pay the amounts requested by the US embassy. and that, in case you have to cancel any money, you must do it only in official accounts of the authorities or in bank windows.

Also, keep in mind that there are types of visas in which the employer is the one who must complete the process and, therefore, pay the amount requested, so it is important that you investigate this process thoroughly to avoid falling into a scam.

“By immigration laws, it is even stipulated that the beneficiary cannot directly pay the value of that visa if it is not the direct company that makes the payment. That is why you have to detect very well what type of visa they are offering you and what that offer is”, says Roa.

Other red flags

–Doubt if the recruiter does not provide you with enough information about the job he is proposing: position, working hours, address of the company or workplace, salary, among others.

–Be suspicious if you cannot verify the veracity of the companythe job offered or the identity of the employer.

-Be careful if the alleged employer does not provide you with a full name or contact information in the middle of the process.

-The lawyer too recommends being careful when the alleged employer asks you for multiple personal data: your bank accounts, your address, your identification number, etc., as it may be a case in which they want to steal your data for other reasons.

Always check the type of visa you need for said job.

How to avoid falling for employment scams?

To avoid falling victim to scammers while searching for employment in the United States, The lawyer Roa recommends that people thoroughly investigate each proposal they receive: find where it comes from, who is the person posting the vacancy and if the company really exists.

“Each embassy has a telephone number or even an email so that each person can inquire about the fact, taking into account that nowadays these scams have increased through social networks,” he points out.

The US Federal Trade Commission recommends doing an online search by adding the company name and the word scam or complaint. This way you can find out if there are other complaints against that company.

Always thoroughly investigate the job offer and the existence of the company that intends to hire you.

Remember that you can also call the company and check if they actually have open offers that match your profile.

In addition, the website of the United States embassy in Colombia mentions some portals that can help you investigate a certain company. For example, they mention the Better Business Bureau, Dun & Bradstreet, and Yelp.

Roa also explains that the United States has multiple documents open to the public. in which the existence of a company and its legal constitution can be verified.

“In order to realize that there is a truly open company, like what we call a Chamber of Commerce in Colombia, this also exists in each State. It is a public document where each person can even find out if this company really exists in that state, ”he explains.

Remember that all immigration procedures must be done at the United States Embassy in your country. Do not be fooled.

The lawyer also recommends looking for work through official means. You can use job applications such as Linkedin (keeping all the precautions), go to job fairs organized by the United States authorities or review the calls organized by the various North American entities.

“The most important thing is that people can search for, for example, this type of fair offered by embassies or the same departments, the State Department, among others; but that it be something serious and that they can really verify and verify that this offer is something real ”, he concludes.

And above all, remember not to cancel sums of money to keep a job or pay processors who promise visas quickly and without complying with the usual process of processing before the Embassy.

So, The expert’s recommendation is to inquire and distrust, because it assures that, although the desire of many to leave Colombia and migrate to other countries is understandable, the process of verifying the data can prevent citizens from being victims of scams or putting their lives or the lives of their families at risk.

*Always consult the immigration authorities before any visa procedure or doubt that the process may cause you.

