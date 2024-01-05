Experts say that the perfect eyebrow is not born, it is made. This hairy area located about two centimeters above the eye on the human face, above the eye socket, is much more than a common feature among most primates and mammals. It is fascinating that those two arches, which in theory are there to protect the eye from sweat and external aggression, have become a portrait of their time: the story that connects their line with the role of women in time is fascinating. In recent decades they have fluctuated a lot: they were fine, extremely fine, in the nineties, with exponents like Pamela Anderson, the supermodels and all the millennials teenagers with tweezers in hand, in search of an overwhelming personality in keeping with the decade. Thick, marked, dark, full in the 2010s: when Cara Delevingne made them fashionable, they defined the era. The truth is that eyebrows have always built identities and in recent years we have witnessed an explosion of techniques and aesthetics to shape them, comb them, thicken them, fill them in, draw them and even laminate them.

Eyebrows, furthermore, are a great business. According to data from DBK Sector Observatory Eyebrow and eyelash centers in Spain registered a growth of 28%, generating income of 925 million euros in 2023 and there are already more than 22,000 eyebrow and eyelash salons in our country.

Facialist Mariona Villanova—one of the founders of La Bombonera, a massage and wellness ritual salon in Barcelona—shared an interesting reflection on Instagram some time ago about how female eyebrows have changed over time: “The louder and more assertive they are.” women have become, the bigger their eyebrows have grown.” Afterwards, she explained to S Fashion that “women's eyebrows match their voice in society.” On one occasion, the famous eyebrow artist Tonya Crooks, Hollywood's eminence in this field, assured which are a feature that can change your face, even more than surgery, because they help make your eyes look bigger and appear younger. For her they are the most defining feature and create the complete perception of her face. It has always been said that they are the framework of the face and that we owe a large part of facial symmetry to them. They even give us an age.

Now one latest trend goes one step further and makes them disappear, in a shocking turn of events.

It all started a few months ago, among generation Z, who is always looking to recover trends from the 2000s. Bella Hadid, Alexa Demie, Nicola Peltz, Julia Fox and Doja Cat have been wearing skinny brows and the effect seems to have caught on because on TikTok there are countless women who have begun to shave the outer corner of their eyebrows to redraw it at a higher angle, Hadid style, as if they had tightened their face. “Don't get Botox, just shave your eyebrows,” the makeup artist and makeup artist captioned a recent video. cosplay Eleanor Barnes (known by her nickname, @snitchery), 27 years old.

The new thin eyebrows, as Giner Muñoz clarifies, national beauty and brow authority from Benefit in S Fashion, has its particularities: “The thin eyebrows that we see at the moment are not identical to those of the nineties. Now they are not worn so thin, but very defined and with a well-marked arch. Where very fine eyebrows are seen is exclusively on catwalks and looks editorials, but most of the time they are done with makeup without resorting to hair removal.”

The next step has been to delete them completely, and here TikTok can make the taboo about this look of such dramatic beauty that it was associated with punks, goths and drag queens in the past, fade away.

“There is something distinctly strange about shaved eyebrows: their presence, or rather their absence, challenges our expectations of what a face should be like. And, in fact, for much of the last century, they were a sign of deviation from the norm, either because a person could not fit in or because they refused to do so,” Harron Walker published a few days ago in the style magazine of The New York Times. To support her thesis she cites as references the British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who said goodbye to her eyebrows in 2022; to model Amelia Hamlin, who shaved them for a Photoshoot for Interview Magazine; or the artist Doja Cat, who in recent times has shaved them live on Instagram because she assures that she does not need them, that what interests her is to do something more editorial with her makeup, not so much to look prettier but from a more artistic perspective. And not having eyebrows helps you achieve new effects.

One of the pioneering models to make her eyebrows disappear was the musical artist and model Jazzelle Zanaughtti, who five years ago decided to do without them in order to be more creative with her image: she claimed that eyebrows are like a kind of tattoo on the face that expresses who you are and what you do. It's easier for her to recreate a fantasy on your face when you don't have eyebrows.

Although many women who over-plucked their eyebrows back in the nineties regretted it later (a lot), there are those who find this gesture a form of self-expression. The way to achieve the illusion of invisible eyebrows without having to use a razor is in makeup: there are numerous tutorials to achieve the look “without eyebrows” using first a fixing gel so that the hair does not move (such as Sephora Shape & set clear brow gel), then a primer that protects them (such as BROWvo! from Benefit Cosmetics) and then, the most important step, filling all eyebrow gap with a high coverage concealer and matte finish in the same tone as your skin. To seal it, use a translucent powder (such as Translucent Setting Powder from Hourglass). You can repeat these two steps as many times as necessary until you see that the eyebrow has completely disappeared.

If the decision is to shave, it is important to know how to do it correctly. Australian shaving brand Make My Shave claims that shaving your eyebrows is a radical move that will dramatically change your appearance, so before experimenting it is important that you feel confident in your decision. Once taken, you can follow your Step by Step to do it safely.

1. Is it safe to shave your eyebrows?

This brand assures that shaving eyebrows is generally safe, but they warn that the skin around and under the eyebrow is very thin, so it can be sensitive, so it is important to be very careful to avoid scratches and cuts. His pro tip for shaving eyebrows is to use a razor with a full lubrication pad to help prevent painful cuts.

2. Do shaved eyebrows require any special care?

The brand remembers that eyebrows have a function: along with eyelashes, eyebrows help prevent sweat, moisture, dirt and dust from falling into the eyes, and they also help protect the eyes from the sun, so If you choose to shave, remember to be careful to apply additional SPF to avoid sunburn on your newly discovered eyebrows.

3. Will my eyebrows grow back?

“When it comes to shaving your eyebrows, there is a natural concern that they won't grow back. Rest assured that since you do not remove hair from the roots, eyebrows generally grow back in approximately four to six weeks, but this schedule also depends on your age, health and genetics,” the brand reassures.

4. What type of shaver should I use?

If you are shaping your eyebrows or only shaving a small portion of hair, they recommend opting for a small tool dermaplaning, which will give you more control. In the case of shaving the entire eyebrow, they recommend choosing a shaver with 4 or 5 blades and plenty of lubrication. The Make My Shave shaver is a good tool to do this because the moisturizing pad on the head is infused with aloe vera and vitamin E, which soothe the skin, making the shave gentle on the skin and less chance of cuts or irritations. .

5. Should I use shaving cream?

The brand is clear: “The eyebrow area can be very sensitive, so always use a shaving cream, foam, gel or shaving stick: the more lubricant, the better!”

6. Any extra tips for shaving your eyebrows?

-Make sure you are 100% sure that shaved eyebrows are the right option for you.

-Always keep the razor at an angle when shaving.

-Take your time, don't rush the process.

-Use shaving products that are gentle on the skin.