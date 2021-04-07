The Spanish Ministry for Health ares still pushing for sunworshipers to mask-up on the beach. New laws, which are being presented today, call for the use of face masks if there is not enough room for social distancing. You must be at least 1.5 meters apart.

Masks will have to be worn next to the sea shore and in access areas to the beach at all times. Also, in changing rooms.

A Spanish government source said: “you will have to wear your mask except if you are actually sunbathing (as long as there is room for social distancing) and when you go for a swim. Apart from that you will have to mask up .. … “