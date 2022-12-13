Because if you do forget to scrape your windows, it can not only be very dangerous, but also very expensive…

It’s like the devil is playing with it, don’t you think? Gas and electricity have become virtually unaffordable and King Winter raises his icy head. Fun for people who like skating, less fun for the man (M/F/X) who has to pay the energy bill.

And the cold also has some disadvantages. For example, if you are unlucky, you have to work with the scraper in the morning before driving off to make your car windows ice-free. And as annoying as that job is, you better do it. And there are several reasons for that. 260 pieces to be exact.

Don’t forget to scratch your windows

The first of those 260 reasons is that it’s just deadly if you forget to scrape your windows. Why? Well, that’s obvious right? You can’t see a nut through a frosted window.

The other 259 reasons are the euros it will cost you if the police see that you forgot to scrape your windows. The fine for that namely 250 euros. And if you are still missing 9 reasons after a quick calculation, then that may be correct. On top of the 250 peak, there are also 9 euros in administration costs. So it is complete again.

So what do we do in the morning?

Right. What we are all going to do neatly this cold period in the morning is scratching our windows. Or rather; we clear our windows of ice. It saves you a lot of misery. How? You can read that here.

Oh yes, if you think you can clean your windows the fastest by throwing boiling water over them, we have 1 tip here. Do not do it. There are plenty of videos to watch though where things are going wellwe do not recommend it.

Unless you want that mischievous boy from Carglass to visit. Then of course!

This article Don’t forget to scratch your windows in the morning appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

