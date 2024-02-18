The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) issues a notice about the cold front No. 35extended over the Yucatán Peninsula and the southeast of Mexico. This system interacts with a polar trough and humidity from the subtropical jet stream, generating diverse climatic conditions.

They wait intense punctual rains in Chiapas and Tabasco, very strong in Veracruz and Oaxaca, and rains powerful in the states of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. Furthermore, there is the possibility of sleet or snow on the tops of the Pico de Orizaba, Cofre de Perote and Sierra Negra volcanoes.

The arctic air mass associated with cold front It will maintain an intense “North” event on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and high waves on the coast of Veracruz. It is also planned a “North” very strong with waves on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, decreasing towards the night and early morning of Monday.

It is expected a cold to very cold environment during the morning and night in most of the states of the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central and Valley of Mexico. Minimum temperatures will be freezing, especially in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today, February 18, 2024

Minimum temperatures -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountains of Sinaloa, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

In contrast, the coastal regions of Baja California Sur and the Mexican Pacific coast will have a warm evening environment, with maximum temperatures above 30 °C in areas of Sonora, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Strong gusts of wind with possible dust devils are also expected in areas of the Baja California Peninsula and states in the northwest and north of the country.

CONAGUA forecast.

Weather forecast for Monday, February 19

He cold front No. 35 It will be located over the western Caribbean Sea, without affecting Mexican territory.

Meanwhile, the mass of arctic air associated with the front will begin to modify its thermal characteristics, allowing a gradual rise in daytime temperatures; however, the atmosphere will remain cold to very cold during the morning and night over a large part of the Mexican territory. with frost in high areas.

Stay informed and take precautions in these variable weather conditions.