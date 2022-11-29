ÜEnough has already been written about the football World Cup in Qatar. You now have enough arguments to be able to decide for yourself whether it was wise or not to host the championship in this Gulf state. Nevertheless, I would like to add another aspect to the ongoing polemic: whether football as such is at all suitable for making political changes possible. I am prompted by the fact that the Czech Republic currently holds the EU Council Presidency. That doesn’t make my point of view more original, but perhaps more responsible.

When the decision to award the championship to Qatar was made more than ten years ago, the whole globalized world still gave the impression of being largely in order. The Global West, as we call it today, still had its inspirational leadership, and the Global South still acted as a needy partner, willing to be told by the West how to master the path to a better future.

Even the Global East was still pretending, perhaps no longer seriously, that it was open to the influence of the Global West, provided the West would give it a fair share of global economic growth. Change through trade was the relevant formula. Thanks to this formula, China and Russia were still perceived as partners and not as rivals or even enemies.

Qatar has been investing in the West for a long time

As we know, this situation is long gone today. Change through trade turned out to be wishful thinking of the global West rather than a real recipe for overcoming civilizational differences between democratic and autocratic countries. Nevertheless, there is still hope that at least the Global South will remain sympathetic to the Global West. The best proof that this hope is justified and that there is a real partnership between the Global West and the Global South would undoubtedly be if the Global South actively supported Ukraine’s heroic struggle against the Russian barbarian war. However, with a few exceptions, this is not the case. Why isn’t it possible?



The Czech Ambassador to Germany, Tomas Kafka.

:



Image: Picture Alliance



A detailed answer would require a more comprehensive analysis. However, the current status of relations between the Global West and the Global East can be appropriately illustrated by the current soccer World Cup. In this case, if we don’t want to portray the whole process as a flawless story of corruption on the part of FIFA, the West chose a different strategy compared to the global East in order to bring the World Cup country closer to its values. It was about change through football. Incidentally, FIFA was not the only player involved. Financial flows from Qatar have flowed into the pockets of Europe’s top football clubs for years. Nobody seriously took offense at that.







Perhaps this idyll could continue to this day. But then Qatar would have to decide to play a game with the global West, in which the country would pretend that it accepts diversity – i.e. unity in diversity – as a universal value, and this also in the area of ​​human rights. But Qatar obviously decided to interpret said diversity in its own way, and only in the area of ​​state regimes, where differences between democratic and autocratic regimes should not stand in the way of their economic rapprochement. The fact that Qatar was chosen to host the current World Cup only confirmed the country’s interpretation. No wonder, then, that Qatar has made no concessions to the global West when it comes to LGBTQ+, despite the fact that such support should go without saying.

Russian barbarism must not be taboo in Qatar

The attitude of the World Cup organizers can be seen as a scandal. But I consider something else to be a real scandal: the fact that during the championship so far it has been completely ignored that Russia is terrorizing Ukrainian society parallel to this event! The fact that Ukraine did not qualify for the World Cup is no excuse. Instead, the incriminating circumstance is the fact that just four years ago, the whole world football circuit was being spoiled by Putin in his evil empire. If the subject of Russian barbarism in Qatar remains taboo, then we should honestly admit that the Change through Football strategy has failed, as has the Change through Trade strategy.







Compared to the World Cup, the EU Council Presidency is not very spectacular. But the recent World Cups in Russia and Qatar show that, in addition to rapprochement in trade or sport, the global West must clearly focus more on real geopolitics and the defense of its own interests if it is to – and one day will be – able to speak a common language with the global South the Global East – wants to find. I am convinced that the global West, i.e. we, will draw the right conclusions from the current situation. Our partners in Sweden and Spain, who will take over the presidency in 2023, will receive a strong mandate from the EU so that they can be much more successful than FIFA and the western ones in our efforts to stand up for liberal values ​​and for a free Ukraine Soccer clubs currently at the ongoing World Cup.