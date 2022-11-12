Mexico.- When you know that a relative is going to go for an American dream, there are many feelings on the surface, since you do not know if he is going to return, therefore, on social networks, the videos of emotional reunions I know go viral on TikTokespecially if they reflect as much affection as the protagonists of this story, because when they see each other again they do as only mexicans know, between running and crying.

The video went viral through the original Chinese social network, TikTokafter showing the emotion of a father of Zacatecas, Mexicoseeing his son again, after 16 years of absence.

Forgetting is one of the saddest feelings, when someone is going to fulfill a dream they are not sure if they will return, that is why the content creator published the clip along with a painful letter that you say, “Do not forget me”.

The recording was shared by the @ refusvax15 account on the TikTok platform, with the nostalgic song“Juanito’s run” of the Mexican regional singers, “50 caliber”.

Before the nostalgic moment, Internet users were present, because the elderly man was very moved and between tears when seeing his sonbecause more than 15 years had passed without being able to hug him.

During the recording, a man could be seen getting out of a truck, as he arrived at the ranch house where he grew up, his father when he left he could not avoid hugging him and crying, since he saw the boy he raised again and went to meet their dreams.

Among internet users, they commented, “I haven’t been to ���� for 17 years, this year I’m going to see my parents, this video made me cry” Hug your dad tightly. don’t be so shy.”