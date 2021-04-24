This April 24, the extermination of a large part of the Armenian people at the hands of radicalized Turkish groups is remembered; an estimated 1,500,000 Armenians perished under the rule of the “Young Turks” in the Ottoman Empire led by Talaat Pasha, Enver Pasha and Djemal Pasha and continued during the Republic of Turkey, under the rule of Mustafa Kemal (Atatürk).

With the erudition that characterizes him, the professor of the Specialization in Criminal Procedural Law of the Argentine Social Museum, Enzo Finocchiaro, reminds us in his work International Criminal Law, that on November 2, 1914, the Ottoman Empire entered the First War World formed by the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Kingdom of Bulgaria and the Germanic Empire. With this incursion, the Theater of Operations for the Middle East was formed, as a result of which the Committee of Union and Progress was formed, known as the “young Turks” who, led by Enver Pasha and Mehmet Talat, produced an institutional earthquake, installing a dictatorship.

As far as the subject is concerned, on April 24, 1915 all the notable Armenians who were in Constantinople and Anatolia were arrested and deported; In parallel to this, the existence of more than thirty concentration camps has been verified, where the expelled Armenians died in mass graves as a consequence of malnutrition, epidemics or inaction.

In a similar way to the Shoah, the application of Darwinian conceptions causes a sting by which millions of human beings found the twilight of their lives for the mere fact of belonging to a diverse ethnic or religious group; This has led me to question how far the barbarism or irrationality of certain human beings can go to design an architecture so diabolical that it culminates in extermination.

Already in the controversial Christmas message of 1942 Pius XII – although in a context different from Armenian, which was none other than the installation of the Nazi terror regime – had warned that “hundreds of thousands of people who, without having committed any crime, to sometimes just because of their nationality or race, they are sentenced to death or progressive extinction. “

The pontifical claim was taken up, some time later, by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court; This denominates crime against humanity to the behaviors typified as murder, extermination, deportation or forced displacement, imprisonment, torture, rape, forced prostitution, forced sterilization, persecution for political, religious, ideological, racial, ethnic or other expressly defined reasons, disappearance forced by people or any inhuman acts that cause serious suffering or threaten the mental or physical health of the person who suffers them, provided that such conduct is committed as part of a generalized or systematic attack against a civilian population.

Beyond being despicable any type of massive rush, the denial of both Jewish and Armenian genocides is condemnable; both existed, affected millions of human beings and have projected their darkness in the history of those peoples.

The global village ship is going through difficult hours; we are in times of Covid-19 which resembles a collective shipwreck; Much of our society – including myself – has already tasted the unfortunate taste of burying a loved one, but the culmination of the pandemic will surprise us embracing and sweating empathy, both with the friend and with the stranger; the tragedy, which we will surely overcome, will teach us the fragility of staying alive.

Even in the midst of that hurricane, efforts to sustain a State policy that nests Argentina’s commitment to both the Armenian genocide, the Shoah and any other that entails a collective annihilation of human beings should not be abdicated; his memories, his evocations, his rejection of denial, are banners that bluff my solidarity with all those true victims who, as Jorge Luis Borges would say in his exquisite poem Juan López and John Ward, perished in a time that we cannot understand.

Julio C. Báez is a Chamber Judge before the Oral Criminal and Correctional Court No. 4 of the National Judicial Power; Doctor in Criminal Law and Criminal Sciences; Doctor in Political Science.