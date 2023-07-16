According to the weather bureau, there are also plenty of days when it stays dry. Also, a single summer or tropical day is not excluded. But a regional heat wave such as in June and the first half of July is not possible.

Also towards the end of the month there seems to be no real change. The warm air may be getting closer, but it doesn’t seem to be very hot weather. “For most people who have a lot of outdoor activities planned, the weather will actually be ideal in the coming weeks,” says Weeronline.