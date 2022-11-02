By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by his decision to invade Ukraine, but a change in power at the helm of Russia is unlikely anytime soon given the autocratic nature of its political system, a Western official said on Wednesday. .

Putin, the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin, has dominated Russia for nearly 23 years since Boris Yeltsin gave him the nuclear briefcase on the last day of 1999.

After changes to the constitution in 2020, some Russian observers expected Putin to rule until 2036. But the February 24 invasion of Ukraine changed perceptions.

“He was weakened by this really catastrophic mistake,” said the Western official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely.

“We are seeing the Russian military being humiliated on the battlefield by Ukraine.”

The official said the war had strengthened Ukrainian statehood and prompted a further broadening of NATO’s military alliance, thus weakening Putin, who turned 70 on Oct.

“People can see that he made a big mistake,” the same officials said. “They (the Russians) didn’t have a Plan B – they thought this would be really easy.”

“That has to mean that people are talking more about succession, they are talking more about what comes next, they are imagining a life beyond. But what I’m not doing is suggesting that it will be soon.”

Russia’s next presidential election is scheduled for 2024. Putin has yet to say whether he will run again.