Double Fine is looking to create something entirely new, but it doesn’t completely rule out the idea of ​​a trilogy.

18 September 2021

Following the release of Psychonauts 2, the Double Fine team had already mentioned that they would be looking to work on something new, but hopes for a third installment of this saga, they are definitely gone now. Tim schafer, CEO of Double Fine, mentioned that there are no plans to work on a third party.

The team and I are looking forward to something completely new.Tim Schafer, CEO of Double Fine“There are no plans right now. There are also no rules, we don’t lock the door or anything like that,” Schafer said. “I think the team and I are really looking forward to something. brand newBut we love these characters, and the psychic worlds are easy to expand into new adventures. “

“We have a lot of great ideas,” Schafer continued. “We are prototyping and have new ideas, none that anyone has ever heard of before.”

Schafer also talked about Brutal Legend 2, a title that has also been mentioned among the community. However, they were not reassuring words, as he mentioned that its development can be complicated, due to its controversial mechanics.

Schafer’s words left nothing to the imagination in your interview, so new installments of Psychonauts or Brutal Legends, are practically out of the equation. If you’re interested in Double Fine’s latest work, check out our Psychonauts 2 review.

