“If you think of trying to contact me, I’m going to talk to human resources”, “On vacation. I hope I win the lottery and never come back” or “Error 404: worker not found”. These are some of the automatic messages that appear on a viral TikTok video, where a woman shows the curious automatic responses that her partners have programmed when they go on vacation. She attributes it to her colleagues being centennials, because, apparently, while the millennials, X and boomers They tend to go for polite and accommodating responses where they rarely shut down the possibility of responding if there is an “urgency”, Gen Z are you kidding me? with never responding to an email on his days off. And, despite the fact that it seems like a parody tiktokera, Yes, there is a nuanced reading to make of the generational gap.

More information

The automatic response as a certificate of belonging to a generation

“All people follow the same pattern in communication. Through our senses, we capture information from the outside that reaches the brain. It is there where the personal filter comes in and many of the differences that we can find between the different generations arise”, explains Javier Giménez Divieso, manager freelancing expert in leadership, teams and human resources, who ensures that the message out of the office that is used in work environments is nothing more than an extension of the particular communication system of each individual.

According to collect an InfoJobs report, 62% of professionals answer calls, messages or emails during the days assigned to work disconnection. “The profile that disconnects the least: man, between 45 and 65 years old, with a position of responsibility and more than five years in the company,” says the report. On the opposite side, “the profile of the professional who manages to disconnect the most is that of a young woman (25 to 34 years old), who has less than a year of seniority, has an employee or specialist position and works in person ”. Pure generational class struggle based on real criteria. ”Generation Z prefers jobs with a purpose in life, an impact that excites them, which is far from the monotonous Fordist scheme. But nothing could be further from romanticizing a cultural change that has its roots in the precariousness they suffer”, wrote Estefanía Molina in EL PAÍS.

“If we take a little distance, it is evident that we have made a lot of progress in flexibility in the workplace in a positive sense. In the same way, when we are in personal rest mode, if something extraordinary or urgent happens, we must have thought of solutions or action formulas so that they can locate us and we can help if our intervention were the only solution. It is nothing more than thinking about the obligations coupled with rights. I have the right to be able to stay at home to work if I have a personal issue to resolve, but in the same way, I have the obligation to interrupt my break when faced with a truly extraordinary issue that requires my participation,” says Agustín Peralt, a productivity expert. directive.

Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Her’, by Spike Jonze.

But let’s go back to those humorous responses that so often come from members belonging to generation Z… Do these messages full of irony and humor really give a good image? Fernando Calvo, director of people & culture from southern Europe at the Hays consultancy, he is convinced that it is. “A priori, we all empathize and smile when reading a funny message from someone who is going on vacation. In addition, a funny text can increase the attention of the recipient and, in some way, break the routine of the person who is reading the email. It increases empathy between colleagues and it is even something anecdotal that, after a while, is worth remembering”, he assures before qualifying the relevance of not forgetting that it is a purely informative action, so the main objective is that the recipient knows that, for a few days, the worker will not have access to email.

The report of the European Commission Millennials and Gen Zers in the Workplace: Similarities and Differences notes that Both generations appreciate getting feedback on their work, but while Zers prefer direct feedback, Millennials tend to be more sensitive to criticism and more responsive to feedback that is positivity and encouragement. It is within this framework that on many occasions they do allow their vacation disconnection not to be completely disconnected, something that the youngest, as their automatic responses indicate, are not willing to allow.

Javier Giménez Divieso explains that although digital disconnection is a problem for many, it is especially so for millennials, whose fundamental characteristic, he points out, has been an obsession with success, something that has somehow also permeated their education. “Their level of demand also makes it difficult for them to separate the family and personal, from the work. Should we leave the door open for them to contact us? Of course not. Our body and our mind need to disconnect in order to recover energy, motivation, productivity, initiative… ”, he points out. He contrasts this attitude with that of generation Z, which he claims is characterized by irreverence. “Being faithful to its values, humor is simply one more form of expression and communication. And they do so, not only on their social networks, but also in out-of-office messages.”

Is there an informative, fun and without edges outside of the office?

Although messages with hints of humor and sarcasm may sit well with some members of Gen Z, there will be people who these messages do not sit well with. Is it possible to make those answers not work like knives? Fernando Calvo says that the fundamental premise must always be to maintain professionalism. The sense of humor is always positive, but it is necessary to understand that the message will be read by colleagues, bosses, suppliers or clients. “Each person is fully aware of where he works and knows how to minimize any chance of offending or creating misunderstandings. Humor can be contextualized and there’s a big difference between being funny and being rude or rude. In my opinion, an out-of-office message shouldn’t contain much more than a couple of sentences to make it clear that you won’t be responding for a few days. If it also makes the reader smile, welcome!”

‘You have an e-mail’, the film that helped to romanticize what we now hate.

Agustín Peralt alludes to diversity, which he considers should help to respect other ways of approaching different topics. “This diversity is reflected precisely in accepting ways of behaving that change between generations. You have to make an effort to develop empathy. We have to be very aware of the differences between the people we are working with, and not only because of the generations to which they belong, but also because of their personalities. The world is diverse. There are people much more formal than others, but you cannot demand that others behave in the same way as you. You have to have flexibility. In parallel, and from the other side, it is true that we cannot control how our message is going to impact others, how they are going to take it or the interpretation they are going to give it, but we can think minimally about the true intention with that we sent it and anticipate possible misinterpretations”.

Is there the out of the office perfect?

white sierra, talent acquisition partner of The Adecco Group, believes that the best out-of-office message is one that communicates that the person is away for a specific period, without the need to explain the reason. “It is important to leave a contact for any urgency, and if not, comment that as soon as you return the problem will be dealt with as soon as possible,” he reflects. Regarding the relevance of adding the return date in the email, Patricia Benayas Checa, coach of time management and personal productivity, considers that it is appropriate to give a margin. He recommends, for example, adding one day in advance, so that the last day can be dedicated to leaving everything well closed and another two back to have time to update them. As for the perfect out-of-office message, maybe it doesn’t exist, but the important thing is that, thankfully, the holidays do.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.