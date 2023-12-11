Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Press Split

Children in particular often find it hard to resist the temptation to lick or nibble on icicles. But there are invisible impurities in the ice.

Battle Creek/Michigan – Im winter Icicles protruding from buildings and roofs can be extremely fascinating. For some, the crystal-like ice formations may even be tempting to eat. While some studies suggest that… Ice cream can even have health-promoting effects, this is by no means the case with ice on the roof. A meteorologist from the USA explained in a video in 2021 why eating icicles is not recommended.

A meteorologist strongly advises against eating icicles. © shock/panthermedia/imago

“Please don’t do this,” was the urgent appeal of Katie Nickolaou, a meteorologist from Battle Creek, Michigan. In a video on TikTok that went viral in 2021, the weather expert reacts to a woman who films herself eating an icicle. In the video, Nickolaou explains how icicles form on roofs as a result of meltwater running off and ultimately freezing.

“You eat poop”: US meteorologist advises against eating icicles

“Do you know what else is on your roof?” the meteorologist asks the audience: “Bird poop. A lot of it. And the water absorbs them and freezes them in the ice,” is Nickolaou’s direct answer. Within a few hours, the video had been viewed millions of times. Compared to the Battle Creek Enquirer The meteorologist says she wanted to educate people about what's in icicles after seeing countless videos of people eating icicles.

In further TikTok videos she explains what contaminants are also found in icicles and Snow may be present. Residues from an animal carcass, for example, or dirt and dust, as well as insects, microorganisms and pathogens. The German Federal Environment Agency has already warned against consuming snow and rainwater. Even in remote and natural areas you can find frozen water A study has shown that traces of human products such as microplastics can be detected.