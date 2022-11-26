And Natalie Alibrandi explained that there are things that should not be done when eating chocolate, noting at the same time steps that increase the “pleasure of sweet taste.”

Do not store chocolate in the refrigerator

Chocolate should not be stored in the refrigerator, as the humidity levels are very high.

The optimum temperature for storing chocolate is 18 degrees Celsius .

How do you know you stored it wrong?…if it lacks “sharpness” when broken, or if it crumbles or melts very quickly in your fingers.

Don’t eat it late

11 am is the best time to eat chocolate, as cocoa contains caffeine and sugar, which gives you a pick-me-up before lunch, according to Alibrandi.

Eating chocolate early in the day makes it a good snack option to help you complete the day actively until lunchtime.

Don’t chew chocolate

According to nutrition experts, chewing chocolate will reduce the “duration of the sensory experience.” .

Instead, you should leave small pieces to melt in the mouth, so the flavors can develop, giving you a more enjoyable experience .

Eat small amounts

In terms of serving size, experts recommend that 6 pieces (out of a 4-gram serving) is the optimal amount, to provide your taste buds with the right level of stimulation.

Eating 7 or more bars may result in a less sensory experience, as your senses cannot detect the nuances of the chocolate .

Some people take one piece after another quickly, but it is recommended to wait up to 15 minutes before taking the second piece .

Don’t rush to eat it

Nutritionists advise eating chocolate slowly, to test the feeling of pleasure associated with it.

Wait for the ‘aftertaste’. Some chocolates can leave an aftertaste in your mouth for 45 minutes, but in most cases, a 15-minute wait will suffice.

Do not mix different types of chocolate