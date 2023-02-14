Despite the social tragedies that Mexicans have experienced in the last four years, many citizens continue to believe in the miracles of politics and power.

Despite the impoverishment of millions of people; of the greatest mortality due to criminal violence; After nearly a million lives lost due to the mishandling of the pandemic and living through the worst economic crisis in decades, many still believe that a street demonstration can make a difference.

They even believe that an unthinkable act of faith, like the mobilization of next February 26, will be enough to contain the undeniable dictatorial desires of the most insane person in power; Lopez Obrador.

But let’s go to the beginning.

Social organizations and opposition political forces are right when they say that Mexicans who aspire to keep democracy alive must take to the streets in defense of the electoral referee and against Morena’s “Plan B”; a scarecrow that seeks to “cut up” the Institute and that intends to put an end to credible, reliable and legitimate elections.

Yes, the citizens of the entire country must overflow the streets on Sunday, February 26 to express a forceful repudiation of the federal government and the president, who insist on destroying the heart of Mexican electoral democracy; institutions guaranteeing free elections.

Yes, the street cry is essential from all points of the national territory –and from Mexicans who live beyond the borders–, so that the dictator understands who is in charge in a democracy like Mexico’s.

A march that should wake up not only the ministers of the Court, but also Congress and, above all, the president, who by constitutional mandate must put an end to a conspiracy that threatens all democracy.

Yes, all of the above is understood and can be fulfilled without major problem.

However, it is also true that social protest is only part of the citizen’s responsibility in the face of the urgency of doing everything necessary to defend democracy.

And it is that – whether we like it or not – to stop the dictatorial efforts of a criminal gang like Obrador’s, it will not be enough with a massive mobilization of citizens willing to defend democracy.

The truth is that both the civil organizations and the opposition parties are obliged to do much more if they really want to contain what is now visible to all.

And what is that that many cannot see with the naked eye?

That the Mexican president, López Obrador, bets on a post-electoral crisis that allows him a coup d’etat to stay in power.

A coup?

Yes, a blow to the stability of the State institutions and to the Magna Carta, since AMLO will not leave power for good and even less through a reliable election.

The truth is that, as incredible as it may seem, citizens must all forget the “guajiro dreams” that the social pressure of a street march will be enough for a gang of unrestrained ambitions -like AMLO’s gang– to leave the power through peaceful means after democratic elections.

And why is it a dream to blindly trust only the demonstration on February 26?

Because it is clear that AMLO already has his alibi ready for July 2024. Yes, he will not leave power because he will declare fraud and proclaim victory, at any cost. Because once Morena’s victory is declared, the military, marines, and national guards will come out in defense of the fraud and will be in charge of repressing all those who dare to protest, be it on the street or in the media. Because while the military forces will be in charge of the repression from the presidential power, organized crime will be responsible for sowing terror and fear throughout the country. At the same time, the banana dictators of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Bolivia, among others, will be in charge of creating a block of support for the dictator López Obrador, in payment for the favors received. In the end, the dictator Obrador will proclaim himself absolute king and will be ready for his family and his clique to take charge of managing the country, as the children of dictators do in Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua or Bolivia.

Do not believe it?

Why, then, destroy the INE and resort to fraud, if AMLO is so sure of his victory?

Yes, a coup is being prepared.

I told you, then don’t complain.

to time.