There have been many cases of people rejected in public by those who like them, but even so it seems that there are those who have not understood that social pressure should not be used. Proof of this is the following case viral on the internet where a young woman flatly rejected the declaration of love that her friend made her.

Many take advantage of February, especially the days around Valentine’s Day, to declare their love to their crush or their friends. However, many times things don’t go as planned and they end up beaten in front of their friends and strangers, like the protagonist of the following story that has become popular among Internet users.

It was through the TikTok social network where an account posted a video in which you can see the moment in which a young man decides, in which meter, ask his friend to marry himbut not even with social pressure did he manage to make her say yes, quite the contrary.

According to what is seen and heard in the viral tiktok, the young man and his friend were traveling on the subway when, suddenly, he began to give a loud love speech, drawing the attention of the other passengers.

After he finished speaking, the man took out a rose from his backpack, which made people excited, but it didn’t end there. Subsequently, took out an engagement ring kneeling in front of her friend, who definitely didn’t see it coming.

Despite her trying to stop him several times, the young man would not stop expressing his feelings for her, even though the girl was clearly beyond uncomfortable. She even tried to run away from her, but the passengers wouldn’t let her through, so she had to put up with all the extra talk from the man.

of frustration the young woman began to cry, while making it clear to the man that she wanted nothing to do with him. However, he insisted on telling her not to reject him “in front of the people”, while those present supported him.

Despite everything, the girl he stood firm in his decision and he did not let himself be carried away by the pressure of people or his friend, so he had no choice but, after crying, to get out of the wagon alone.

After the video uploaded to TikTok went viral, there were many users of the Chinese virtual platform who congratulated the girl for not giving in and making her feelings clear, while criticizing the young man for wanting to use the pressure of the people for her to agree to marry him, at the same time that they reminded her that they were not even dating or a couple for her to want to take that important step.