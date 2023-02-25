Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Germany also commemorates the victims on the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion. In Berlin, a tank wreck in front of the Russian embassy makes headlines.

Berlin – It’s the first anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine – a reason for commemoration, actions and debates in Germany too. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier invites you to a central event in the capital. The Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev will be there. A speech by his President Volodymyr Zelenskyj was recorded.

“There are no words for the pain and cruelty experienced by millions of Ukrainians,” Steinmeier said in his speech. The desire to defend the country, however, has “very great power”. Germany takes part in the suffering and mourns the dead, emphasized the Federal President before a minute’s silence. Steinmeier thanked the Germans for their support for refugees. “Everything on which our coexistence in Europe is built” does not count for Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said at the same time.

Steinmeier promised that Germany and Europe would “not do Putin the favor” of tiring of supporting Ukraine. Selenskyj specifically addressed the guests in Bellevue Palace with a video address. “Do we have the strength to win? Yes, we have the power to do it,” he said. The invasion could be brought to an end this year. Germany had stood by Ukraine’s side from the start, he praised. “No one will dare any more aggression against a free nation knowing that the free world will defend that nation,” Zelenskyy said. “We can take care of that, together with you.”

Russian tank wreck in front of the embassy: memorial in sight of Putin’s diplomats

In the morning, however, an action in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin drew attention. The wreckage of a Russian tank arrived there on Friday (February 24), as a photographer from the dpa watched. The destroyed T-72 will stand as a memorial on the Unter den Linden boulevard for a few days. However, the war in the Ukraine continues with undiminished severity: In the morning, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoshin reported the complete capture of a village near Bakhmut.

According to the information, the tank in Berlin should remain on the trailer with which it was transported from Ukraine to Germany. The plan to erect the destroyed tank as a memorial in Berlin has a long history. After the Mitte district of Berlin initially refused approval, the initiators from the Museum Berlin Story Bunker pushed through their project in court. According to the initiators, the Russian tank was destroyed by a Ukrainian anti-tank mine near the capital Kiev in the early days of the war.

A Russian T-72 tank destroyed in Ukraine stands on a trailer in front of the Russian Embassy on Unter den Linden. © Carsten Koall/dpa

One year of war in Ukraine: actions, commemorations, flags in Germany

Out of solidarity with the country attacked by Russia in violation of international law, the Ukrainian flag is also to be hoisted in front of Bellevue Palace, the Reichstag and other central buildings in Berlin. Demonstrations were registered in the capital and in many other cities in Germany to mark the anniversary.

In the afternoon, a central solidarity demonstration is planned in Berlin (from 4 p.m.) under the heading “Don’t accept the outrageous”, with a final rally (around 6 p.m.) at the Brandenburg Gate. In addition, further events and demonstrations have been announced in Berlin and numerous other cities, some organized by organizations of the peace movement. There will be a vigil in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and numerous members of his cabinet took part in the event at Bellevue Palace. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and Bundesrat President Peter Tschentscher (both SPD) are also expected. Scholz described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a turning point, Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks of an epochal break.

Ukraine anniversary: ​​Germany changed course massively

After initial hesitation, the German government decided to provide military support to Ukraine. This now also includes heavy weapons such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the anti-aircraft vehicle Gepard. Marder armored personnel carriers and Leopard 2 main battle tanks are to be added soon. The needy population was also supported with large quantities of civilian goods such as food, generators and emergency shelters.

Germany also took in hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine, mostly women and children. It converted its energy supply, which was previously heavily dependent on Russia, as part of the sanctions against Moscow and no longer purchases gas and oil from there. The attack on Ukraine also resulted in the Bundestag agreeing on a special fund of 100 billion euros to be used to improve the equipment of the Bundeswehr. The federal government is also cushioning the consequences of the war for citizens and companies, such as sharply increased prices for energy and food, with billions of euros.

From the point of view of FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr, Ukraine must win the war against Russia. Dürr he said dpa: “Ukraine not only defends its population and its state territory, but also fundamental values ​​such as freedom and democracy, which Putin attacks anew every day.” (dpa/AFP/fn)