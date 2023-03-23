Despite the fact that currently a tattoo is not for life thanks to the methods to remove them from the skin, the truth is that you have to think about it more than once when getting one. This is why a group of tattoo artists revealed what is the design that for nothing in the world should be done who have plans to get tattooed.

Tattoos, despite the fact that many sectors of society continue to see them badly, are increasingly accepted by people, ceasing to be directly related to criminals or gang members.

This is how tattoo and piercing studios have grown over the past few years. Such is so a tattoo parlor in Sydney, Australiahas begun to attract international attention after having interviewed several tattoo artists, who were asked for their opinion on the tattoo design that they do not recommend getting.

The general opinion of the ink artists was avoid at all costs tattooing the name of the coupleremarking that it is one of the worst ideas that can cross the mind of a lover.

“Don’t do it, it’s like a curse. You’ll probably break up next week.” “I would not recommend it,” said one of the tattoo artists surveyed in the video uploaded to the TikTok social network.

Although for many people tattooing the name of their current partner may seem like the most romantic thing in the world, tattoo artists consider the opposite, stating that even it is an act that brings bad luck.

“Don’t do it unless you have kids or are married. If it is not like that, it is bad luck”, mentioned one of the artists.

As expected, there were quite a few Internet users who were interested in the recommendations made by tattoo artists in relation to the subject of tattooing the names of couples, confirming that they know of cases of courtships that have ended after one of the two was tattooed. the name of the other.

“My best friend got engaged, put her fiancé’s name on her body, broke off their relationship months later, and said she never wanted to get married,” a netizen commented in the video posted on the Chinese virtual platform.