The Powerpuff Girls They were part of one of Cartoon Network’s best times, and you probably became a fan of them long before they became a meme.

The last chapter aired in March 2005, although a few years later they released a reboot with new animation that did not even reach the heels of the original series.

Like the live action are in fashion, it seems they are already doing one of The Powerpuff Girls, and from where you see it it seems to be a bad idea.

Strange as it may seem, recent information from Deadline ensures that The CW has already commissioned the realization of a pilot for a new live action of The Powerpuff Girls.

This will work as a direct sequel to the animated series, although it will show Chocolate, Bubble and Acorn in their twenties, facing common problems of millennials and meeting again to fight crime.

So far there are few details about the plot, but apparently it will address the possible problems that arose in them by not having a normal childhood.

The pilot of the live action from The Powerpuff Girls will be in charge of Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, who collaborated in Juno and Veronica Mars.

For its part, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden They will be serving as executive producers, so there is a reliable team.

Is a live action of The Powerpuff Girls a good idea?

The Powerpuff Girls They left us many good memories with their adventures, and also one or another valuable lesson for the future, but we do not know if it is a good idea to give them a live action with these characteristics.

The main problem is that they seem to intend to give it a twist to show Chocolate, Bubble and Acorn like people with real problems, which doesn’t always work.

It is still too early to know if a series will arrive live action complete, as the pilot must convince managers of The CW first, so we’ll stay tuned.

