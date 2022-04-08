The “Don’t disturb me” platform reached the mark of 10 million phone numbers registered to not receive calls from telemarketing, telecom companies and payroll loans.

The initiative, created in July 2019 by telecom operators, is part of the sector’s self-regulation measures to improve the relationship with consumers. The number of registrations represents 3.5% of the base of 284.9 million fixed and mobile accesses in Brazil.

Most requests for blocking are in the state of São Paulo, with 4.8 million numbers registered, which represents 3.5% of the state’s mobile and fixed telephony base. São Paulo has 77.6 million cell phones and 10.5 million landlines.

In second place in terms of volume of registrations on the NMP platform is Paraná, with 885,600 numbers, followed by Minas Gerais, with 871,600 phones registered on the platform. The Federal District has the highest proportion between numbers registered on the platform and telephone accesses. In the DF, 6.8% of landline and mobile accesses are registered on the platform.

The adoption of “Don’t disturb me” and self-regulation have had a direct effect on the drop in the number of complaints from users of telecommunications services. Since April 2021, complaints made to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) have registered drops of more than 20%. For the whole of 2021, complaints have dropped by almost 25% compared to 2020.

How to make?

Anyone who wants to block their mobile and landline numbers so as not to receive telemarketing calls from these two sectors must register directly on the site. https://www.naomeperturbe.com.br/ or through Procons across the country. Blocking occurs within 30 days after registering on the site.

The platform only works for calls from telecommunications companies and for offering payroll loans and does not block calls, for example, from health plans or retail networks.

