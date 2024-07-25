All group, company or nation, needs a leader that achieves the convergence of ideas and helps the members of the collective who leads move in the same directionregardless of whether they travel parallel paths.

A collective without a leader is like a ship without a captain.. Its absence would allow each sailor to choose the port he would like to reach and the anarchy would prevent progress with a stable course and towards a safe harbor.

But even with a captain, such a ship would require a lookout to monitor the horizon, support to warn of any obstacles along the route, and a crew to row at the same pace.

Definitely, Without a leader there is no viable path or sustained progress. That leader, as a human being, is not the owner of the non-existent universal truth; he needs to interpret the desires and know the needs of those he leads in order to achieve the necessary synergy.

The problem arises when your close circle, far from helping you to understand and interpret the general feeling, limits themselves to merely supporting your ideas and desires.

History tells us of the serious consequences this entails:

Hitler’s downfall was caused, in addition to its imposing nature, by his followers who dedicated themselves to applauding his decisions, no matter how crazy they were.

No one told him that a good military strategist would never open, almost simultaneously, multiple battle fronts, as he did: Poland, Denmark, Norway, Luxembourg, Belgium, France, England, the USSR and others. No one dared to have a different opinion, everyone nodded and thereby reaffirmed each mistake.

Something similar happened to Porfirio Díaz, who, surrounded by a group of “scientists”, was prevented from seeing the reality of the country, allowing him to perceive only the macroeconomics. He was unable to see the problems of the Mexican people, poverty, hunger. Even when discontent became evident, he was made to believe that it was only a marginal maneuver by his political detractors.

Both leaders were destroyed by lies and flattery by those who did not dare to contradict them with the truth.

This story is repeated over and over again, on all levels and in different circumstances, but it always leads to the same thing, sooner or later: disaster.

Today, as we are in a process of governmental transition, in which each elected official begins to designate his possible collaborators, let us hope that his team is made up of people who use their energy and ability to serve and not, with shameful servility, to remain in the chair that they are assigned.

This is a world of teams, not of individuals. It is the teams that are creating the best of humanity, not the individual people, however enlightened they may be.

Let us hope that those who occupy the coveted position do not limit themselves to paying campaign debts with public offices, but rather think of the ideal profiles required for the adequate performance of the service, regardless of their partisan inclinations and that together, they are capable of generating synergy.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to make it so.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa. July 25, 2024.

