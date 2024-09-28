Home page policy

According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, destabilizing Lebanon cannot be in Israel’s interest. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

After the killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, the German Foreign Minister fears further escalation in the Middle East. And makes it clear what she thinks of Israel’s actions.

Berlin – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has described the situation in the Middle East after the death of Hezbollah boss Hassan Nasrallah as “extremely dangerous” and expressed clear criticism of Israel’s actions. “It threatens to destabilize the whole of Lebanon. And that is in no way in the interest of Israel’s security,” said the Green politician on the ARD program “Report from Berlin”.

There is a risk that the entire region will slide further into the spiral of violence. That’s why Germany, together with the USA, France and several Arab countries, called for a 21-day ceasefire in the Middle East on Thursday in New York in order to achieve a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“The opposite has happened now,” said Baerbock. “And now with the latest reports we have to say clearly: military logic is one thing with a view to destroying Hezbollah terrorists. But the security logic is different.” dpa