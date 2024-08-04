Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 04/08/2024 – 15:00

“Hi, guys! I’m back! I’m back for another Lemon Popsicle…” is how Déia Freitas traditionally introduces one of the segments of her podcast of stories Não Inviabilize. The podcast belongs to the Ponei Conglomerate, a fantasy name created by chance in the middle of a game to find a name or word to replace brands and companies mentioned in the stories – and avoid any legal imbroglio.

The podcast brings together 10 segments, each with its own profile (see below), the main one being the Lemon Popsicle, ‘the sour refreshment of your day’, as the description says to define that the listener will find unusual, funny stories there, or even stories that arouse fury and indignation in us, stories of moments in the lives of “people like us”.

The program also features specials such as vacation stories, Christmas, New Year, company parties, travel and even a special about people who changed their lives because of public policies of the PT government. But one of the main stories of this micro-company happened internally.

Late last month, Conglomerado Ponei creator Déia Freitas made headlines when she announced she was donating R$230,000 for each of the five people on the team to purchase a property.

‘Communist CLT’

The story of the properties presented to employees went viral as “CLT Premium”, but the management of the Ponei Conglomerate is based on principles more closely linked to Marxist theory, along the most classic lines “if the working class produces everything, everything belongs to it”.

To the website This Is MoneyDéia says the donation of the properties was a plan and follows her principles and worldview.

“That’s how I think. The workforce is what keeps the company going. It’s a way of giving back and sharing what we’ve achieved,” he says.

Could this be an attempt to show that a more egalitarian society is possible? Déia believes that, in part, it is, but she recognizes that it is not so simple to replicate the scheme in other business models. “I don’t know if it is possible for everyone to do the same. In my area, the profits are different. You can’t compare it to the entrepreneur who opened a snack bar, it is more difficult.”

The properties are in addition to other initiatives by the company that were created to share profits. The team takes one international trip per year paid for by Ponei. This year they went to Punta Cana, a tourist destination in the Dominican Republic. In 2023, the tour was in Europe, with the group traveling through Spain, France and England.

The first trip, in 2022, had to be canceled, as it was purchased by Hurb, which did not deliver the package, and the case remains in court.

The destination for 2025 has already been decided: New York, in the United States. For now, the company is paying for the US visa for everyone.

The entire team is hired under the CLT regime with a “horizontal salary,” as she says, of R$10,000 each. They also have health insurance and work a 4-day work week. “Nobody works on Fridays,” she says, although she made an exception for this interview, which was held on a Friday. And, most importantly, she emphasizes: “I pay a lot of taxes, and on time.”

“Let’s go with history”

And, parodying yet another slogan, “Don’t Make It Impossible,”Today I’m going to tell the story of” Déia Freitas. The podcaster is 47 years old, lives in Santo André (SP), and has a degree in Psychology. She started working at the age of 15 as an advertising copywriter; she also worked for an NGO and was the manager of a shoe store.

Today’s conglomerate, like many other businesses we know, emerged unpretentiously from a hobby on Twitter, where she began posting some stories while working as a cat sitter (cat sitter) at the time.

A friend who was already working with podcasts encouraged her to move away from text and into audio. First, she posted audios in a Telegram group, and only later did she start publishing them on streaming platforms, on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always had good engagement on Twitter and we’ve taken that to audio. When I opened the Telegram channel, on the first day, in 10 minutes, I had 3,000 people. Today, there are 80,000.”

And in the vein of “Microsoft that was born in a garage”, the podcast was forcibly created as a business in Déia’s living room, where, initially, she used a cardboard box to help with the acoustics.

“I have six cats, imagine what it was like to have to deal with them and the box. Anyone who has cats knows how much they like to stay inside cardboard boxes,” he laughs.

The pandemic that helped boost the podcast market also impacted Não Inviabilize’s audience.

“Since the third week of the podcast’s launch, we have been among the 20 most listened to and, often, among the 10 most listened to.”

Today, she says that her monthly revenue is around R$200,000, with around R$100,000 in profit. The podcast receives part of its income from subscriptions. The more than 35,000 subscribers have priority access to stories and some exclusive segments.

But most of the revenue comes from advertisements inserted before the stories when they are released on free platforms, such as Spotify and Orelo. She laments that the area is still precarious, and that producers do not earn “a cent” for the reproductions of the audios on the platforms, with the exception of Orelo.

“I consider my podcast to be unique. You won’t find one that gets as much publicity. I think this is a brilliant area because anyone can record and upload their own podcast.”

The Ponei Conglomerate also has an exclusive contract with Amazon Music for a section only with stories that happened in the workplace, Histórias da Firma.

In total, Déia says they are close to the mark of 1,000 free stories released. Another 1,000 are published only for subscribers. And the email queue – a channel for people to send their stories – causes – is in 13 thousand reports in your inbox.

According to data from 2023, the podcast has over 2 million listeners, with the vast majority of the audience (82%) being women and between the ages of 23 and 34 (almost 70%). There are over 251 million plays on Spotify (free consumption) and an average of 280 thousand plays per episode. And almost all of the stories are available on YouTube and told in libras, the Brazilian sign language.

Haters and Public Prosecutor’s Office

While many celebrate the “profit distribution” promoted by Ponei, on the other hand, the company is the target of much criticism and aggression on social media. And worse, it is the victim of crimes.

“There were a lot of people saying that I was going to break, I shouldn’t have done it [a doação dos imóveis]”, she says. But one of the most serious attacks was when she announced the opening of a priority position for black, brown or indigenous women (or people who identify as women). The position was for a writer, with a temporary contract, as a freelancer (PJ) with a salary of R$4,000.

Déia was reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office accused of “reverse racism”. Since the crime of “reverse racism” does not exist and the opening of so-called “affirmative vacancies” – aimed at diversity and inclusion – is something provided for in the legislation, the complaint was not followed up. “It was a white person who claimed to have felt discriminated against.”

The impact was felt in subscriptions, which Déia estimates were between 2 and 3 thousand cancellations at the time the vacancy was announced.

But another case is still pending in court. Déia was accused of drug trafficking. Two people are named in the case as disseminating false information.

There are still publications on social media that accuse her – or raise the possibility – that she is involved in some kind of pyramid scheme.

“They’ve even said that it’s all a lie, that my employees don’t exist, or that they’ll all be fired soon.”

Some also doubt that the stories are true, but she assures that they are, including those with reports of spirits and other beings, some scary, others even cute.

“Reality is much more complex than anything I could invent”

Déia also receives a lot of criticism for her political stance, since she makes no secret of being a PT supporter. She even made a promise to get Lula elected. She promised to hike a trail, an activity she hates. She says that the team is worried about losing subscribers because of this. “We haven’t lost subscribers beyond the normal variation of any subscription service,” she says.

Pets

One of Déia’s cats was “appointed” as CEO of the Ponei Conglomerate, Coentro Nenê. This gives a hint of Déia’s relationship with pets. She created the Patada app, a kind of “tinder” for adopting dogs and cats, which searches for “parents” for abandoned animals. It even has a ‘like’ button and geolocation.

Furthermore, she supports the NGO Coverwho takes care of the capybaras of the Pinheiros River and some dogs and cats.

Next stories

The Ponei Conglomerate is preparing for new projects, but continues to tell stories. In partnership with the publisher Intrínseca, the paintings Picolé de Limão and Luz Acesa will become a book.

The podcast is also starting to work on a project to become a series. There is also a partnership with Mundo Freal for a radio soap opera, but this one with fictional stories.

