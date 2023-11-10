It is unknown what Taylor Swift will think about the Argentine public, famous for its boundless passion, after her first concert in Buenos Aires this Thursday. From the Rolling Stones to Iron Maiden, great musical groups have always been fascinated by the excitement and excitement of their South American listeners. What is certain is that the pop star, with a fortune of more than $1 billion, according to Bloomberg, is shaking up the local economy just two weeks before the second round of the presidential elections.

The phenomenon is not new and has already been repeated in other American countries, such as the United States and Mexico. The 53 concerts across the United States increased local GDP by at least $4.3 billion, according to Bloomberg Economics. Even the Federal Reserve itself highlights that the pop star’s concerts have boosted tourism income in places like Philadelphia. In the case of Mexico, where the singer gathered 180,000 attendees, the economic impact reached 61.5 million dollars in just four nights, according to the local business association.

However, the case of Argentina is different. The country of tango is the only one of the 20 nations Swift will visit during her Eras Tour, which will end in November next year, that is in recession, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. The international organization predicts that the local economy will fall by 2.5% this year, red numbers that it shares only with Germany and Sweden, whose contraction is limited to only 0.5% and 0.7%.

Other indicators, such as inflation, are even more worrying: BBVA Research estimated in October that prices will reach a 200% year-on-year increase by the end of 2023. The inflationary spiral hides behind large macroeconomic imbalances, with a historic fiscal deficit, accelerated issuance monetary and an external debt subject to constant renegotiations. The latest update from the Spanish bank revises upwards its fiscal deficit estimate to 2.8% of GDP, while direct and indirect monetary issuance to assist the treasury will exceed 4% of GDP this year.

The good news? Nobody points to the 34-year-old singer as responsible for exacerbating inflation in recent months. Unlike the Swedish economy, where the visits of another musical diva, Beyoncé, in May of this year could have caused the inflation rate to rise by 9.7% year-on-year, the visit of Taylor Swift is only leaving a new injection currency ‘pop’. Rather, Argentine users turned to social networks to joke about it. “Taylor Swift came to recover the Argentine economy,” mentions a user on X, the old Twitter, in reference to the brake on the devaluation of recent weeks in the unofficial market.

More information

An economic respite

Another sign of the economic times that Argentina is experiencing, the at least ten types of changes that exist in the country, have been a golden opportunity for the 250,000 spectators who will be part of the three concerts planned at the River Plate stadium.

Middle-class Argentines have become accustomed to selling out shows despite the economic crisis thanks to the fluctuating price of the parallel dollar, which marks local savings, the sale of tickets in installments and the permanent devaluation of the local currency. “Savings are never enough for something big, like buying a house. We can only spend the money for some small enjoyable activity,” says Victoria Leo Murias, a thirty-year-old doctor who spends her weekends between restaurants and recitals. Although she did not buy her tickets to see Taylor Swift, the fever that the country is experiencing with the North American singer

They are joined by a multitude of foreigners who will take advantage of the unusual local prices: the most expensive ticket in Buenos Aires cost only 144 euros. In comparison, to see the artist in Madrid, fans spent up to 589 euros to access the Santiago Bernabéu in May of next year. This has caused a flood of visits from bordering countries, especially Chile, where Swift will not make a stopover.

The problem for experts is that the context of an economy in free fall, with a price variation that exceeds 10% since 2010, makes it impossible to estimate the true impact of the pop diva’s visit. “Any number is an invention, the context, the uncertainty and, fundamentally, the informality make any comment impossible,” an economist from an international consulting firm reservedly points out to this newspaper.

The ‘B side’ of the economy, everything that is outside the radar of the local tax agency, affects the services around the American artist, so any data is not rigorous. Something similar happens with temporary rentals: there are 20,000 homes in Buenos Aires for rent on Airbnb alone. However, in the northern area of ​​the Argentine capital, close to where Swift will perform until next Saturday the 11th, options are scarce and are priced above 200 euros per night, up to twelve times more than the average. Different real estate agencies consulted confirm this situation: “The city will be impossible this week,” says one of those responsible.

For their part, hotels highlight that they have higher than normal demand. “The hotels in Buenos Aires are at full occupancy,” acknowledges the Argentine Tourism Hotels Association in statements to the newspaper. Profile. The employers’ association highlights the advantage of the Argentine capital, where accommodation costs less than a third of the normal price for other large cities that the singer will visit.

The passion swiftie, as the singer’s fans call themselves, is felt in less glamorous areas of Buenos Aires. This is the case of the Once neighborhood, a discreet commercial area of ​​the capital, where jewelry stores are piled up. “The shops are bursting with fanatics looking for the materials to assemble their friendship bracelets”explains Julieta Scattini, a local journalist and economist who also identifies as a fan. These friendship bracelets became a symbol among fans dating back to a song by the singer from 2022. Even Netflix changed one of its signs in Buenos Aires to mention the phenomenon.

Added to this are controversies of all kinds, such as that of the official souvenirs of the show, which include different models of t-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, among other products. The high prices, ranging from 15 euros for a print to 60 euros for a jersey, also encouraged an alternative industry. “All entrepreneurs, even classic clothing stores, launched their own collections inspired by Taylor Swift, no one wants to be left out,” says Scattini.

The political time

Those who were clearly not left out of the discussion were the political leaders, especially two weeks before the second round of elections. The votes of the youth can be decisive in the second round between the ultraliberal Javier Milei and the Peronist Sergio Massa.

Although the two candidates have avoided direct mentions of the phenomenon, their fans have taken advantage of the media hype. The group of Argentine fans of the singer has issued a statement in which they speak out against the ultra-liberal candidate. “Milei is Trump,” says the fan club, and calls not to vote for this candidate after “having heard and seen Taylor give everything so that the right does not win in her country.”

Although outside the electoral battle, the current head of Government of Buenos Aires, the conservative Horacio Rodríguez Larreta tried to use the strength of the fans in the internal affairs of his political group. In June, he announced that “he was a Swiftie” and suggested that her followers create a playlist on Spotify with the singer’s favorite songs.

The good news is that entertainment will be assured once Swift says goodbye to the Argentine stage on Saturday the 11th. Sunday will be the last mandatory debate, where economic issues will take center stage. With a devaluation almost announced, the Peronist candidate seeks to defend the party created in the last three months based on aid and the suspension of certain taxes, such as VAT on food and personal income tax for the majority of the local population. On the other hand, Milei must explain why she now detaches herself from the dollarization proposal and what alternative she offers to the country. It will be up to both of them to create a context of growth that promotes a new visit from the current queen of pop.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

The Five Day agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope receive it

Register for free to continue reading in Cinco Días If you have an account in EL PAÍS, you can use it to identify yourself Thanks for reading Cinco Días

_