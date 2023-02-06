Torreón, Coahuila.- A temptress offer of eggs caused a pitched fight among the customers of a Soriana store located in Torreon, Coahuila. And how not to take advantage of the reduction, if the cost of this basic basket product has risen in recent months to exceed 90 pesos per portfolio.

The chaos generated by the offer was recorded on a video which was subsequently disseminated and viralized on social networks, where they generated all kinds of reactions, such as astonishment and disapproval.

And it is that, the egg portfolio, which is usually sold in the same store for 90 Mexican pesos, was reduced to 54 pesos for a limited period of time or while supplies last.

In the images in question, a large number of people are shown crowded around a store worker, who was unpacking the valued product in the fruit and vegetable area.

In the same way, screams are heard from people who were wildly seeking to obtain a wallet of eggs and laughter from those who recorded the peculiar moment that has already been immortalized on the internet.

Some users of social networks considered that the pitched fight was caused by the difficult economic situation in the state of Coahuila, while others criticized the action and disqualified it.