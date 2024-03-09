With the 8M Red alerts are lit in many countries and states, it is a date that is mistakenly a reason for celebration and celebration for women around the world. Today we commemorate it in a sad, gray and dark environment for women, exceeding the limits of astonishment at the misogynistic aggressiveness of patriarchy, with axes and machetes they are taking the lives of women.

When the United Nations stipulated this date as a recognition and reminder of the events that made visible the precariousness that women experienced worldwide, one of these was the death of 130 workers during a fire in a New York factory in 1911, when they were protesting to demand better conditions. of work. Another event that also marked a precedent for these dates was the international mobilization of women in Germany, Switzerland and Denmark to demand their right to vote. Both events left a precedent for the UNwhich recognized the women's social movement in its fight to enforce gender equality, as well as their freedoms and rights.

That is why we should not congratulate women on this day. Well, in the first instance, this is not a date of celebration, but rather a date of commemoration of a historical struggle that women have continued to this day, many of these women have even fallen by the wayside and have died for asking for justice, and others more , who are still fighting.

We cannot hide a reality that reflects that, despite the efforts of millions of women Throughout history, they have not been enough to end the injustices that are still experienced daily, the claims and demands that women desperately ask for today are countless.

Because every day thousands of women are raped, tortured and murdered, mutilated or burned by their partners, their ex-partners and family members or by strangers. Because more than 40 countries still do not have laws that protect women from domestic violence. Because much of murdered women They are not victims of any robbery, crime, nor victims of rape. Many of the women who are murdered are killed for no other reason than contempt for their lives, their freedom and their dignity. They kill them because they are simply women.

Because the disappearances of women and girls around the world end. Because gender violence is suffered more intensely by the poorest women.

This 8M It is a day to raise awareness and make visible the problems that women still have to face and that need to be fixed worldwide. I am sure that millions of women will take to the streets again, they will multiply, they will merge into a single cry for dignity, justice and freedom.

It will be a mobilizing cry so that the world, once and for all, begins to be a space in which all of us fit, a territory where we can live together in the most unrestricted, diverse and radical equality.

#Don't congratulate me! Fight with me.

