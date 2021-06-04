A man riding a bicycle through the city of Laprida warned police that he had coronavirus before being taken into custody. It seemed an excuse adjusted to these times, but no: after being transferred to the police station, he was subjected to a covid-19 test that came back positive.

Everything happened last Sunday, May 23, members of the Laprida Communal Station who were making a tour, approached a young man who was riding a bicycle with a “suspicious” attitude and tried to flee from the police.

According to police sources, the moment they managed to thwart his escape attempt and the officers were about to apprehend him, the young man stopped them and shouted: “Stay away, I have covid!”. Despite the danger it posed for the uniformed men, they proceeded to carry out an “emergency search”.

Once reduced, they seized a large amount of cash, a cell phone and 267 grams of cocaine.

The man He was transferred to the Municipal Hospital “Pedro S. Sancholuz” where a rapid covid-19 test was performed, which finally came back positive and confirmed the suspect’s warnings.

Confirmed your coronavirus diagnosis, he was transferred with the necessary care to his home, where he was detained with police custody until this Tuesday, June 1, when he received the medical discharge and was transferred to the headquarters of the Laprida Communal Police Station where he was at the disposal of the Justice.

The investigation of the case, which was labeled as “Possession of Narcotic Drugs for the purpose of marketing directly to the consumer”, is in charge of the Guarantees Court number 1 of Olavarría, proceeding before the Functional Unit of Instruction and Trial number 19 of Azul, with seat in the city of Olavarría, in charge of the prosecutor Lucas Moyano.

