Starting tapes for the road safety campaign titled “Don’t Close Your Eyes. Road safety concerns you too” created by Autostrade per l’Italia in collaboration with the State Police and, for the first time, with the High Patronage of the President of the Republic. The campaign wants to send a message above all to the younger ones, trying to overcome indifference in the face of the abnormal number of victims on the road. For this reason, the direction of the spot was entrusted to the director of Mare Fuori – Carmine Elia – while Giacomo Giorgio, one of the most loved faces of the same series, plays one of the protagonists.

The theme of the spot

“Over 3,100 road fatalities in one year is a figure we cannot accept”reads the spot. “And yet, figures like this hardly seem to have any effect anymore. It’s not a normal thing. Because, driving, our lives and those of our loved ones are involved”. Analyzing Istat data on accidents and comparing them with social network trends, one perceives a different and dangerous approach in the face of danger and deathespecially by the younger generations. The campaign takes a banal and painful sentiment to extremes, such as indifference to the worrying phenomenon.

In the commercial we witness a “normal” family scene, everyday gestures: dinner ready, a surreal dialogue between mother and son, the news of the imminent fatal accident, the equally “normal” reaction, poised between the absurd, indifference and fatalism. And that’s right the absurdity of indifference that the spot directed by Carmine Elia wants to represent to the general public. A strong language, without the use of violent images. A message that causes disturbance, anger, an invitation to reflect. “The real wealth of people – says the director Carmine Elia – it’s time, but conquering time does not mean running. It means driving carefully and with awareness. Safety on the roads is important because life, even before that, is important”.

Daniela Stradiotto, Central Director of Specialties of the State Police

“Now more than ever it is necessary to concentrate all efforts on road safety, so as not to continue driving the tunnel of death after having passed that of Covid”declares Daniela Stradiotto, Central Director of the Specialties of the State Police. “3,100 people, many of whom are young people, who lose their lives on the road due to risky or dangerous driving behavior, require a decisive relaunch of the efforts of the parties concerned. The renewed collaboration with Autostrade per l’Italia goes precisely in this direction. The State Police is daily engaged in checking and contrasting unlawful behaviour, dedicating itself not only to contrasting but also to prevention with numerous road safety education campaigns with which to promote the culture of safe and responsible driving: culture, this is the meaning of winning march”.

Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia

“The security of the people who cross our network every day – says Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia – it’s for us the absolute priority: for this reason we work with conviction and all the means available, starting with communication, to reduce the levels of accidents. We are aware of the great responsibility we have as a Group in implementing the modernization plan aimed at making our network increasingly secure; however, the assumption is that we cannot do it alone. We need to work hard to influence the perception of citizens, starting with the younger generations, so that they are increasingly aware of the risks they run by adopting incorrect driving behaviour. The power of communication is the first tool to put in place to reverse the course. This is the meaning of our strong collaboration with the State Police and the High Patronage of the President of the Republic tells us that we are working in the right direction”.