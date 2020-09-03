The other day, a difficult patient was admitted to the Speransky Children’s Hospital: An 11-year-old schoolboy with multiple fractures and wounds was found in a forest near Naro-Fominsk, not far from the railway. Later it turned out that the boy was trying to get on the train, caught on the step of the last carriage, but fell off … Meanwhile the body of a 22-year-old guy was found in the tunnel of the St. Petersburg subway. how found out local media, the young man kept his own blog, where he published video reports from extreme trips on electric trains. A video camera was found next to the deceased hooker … Read about how to deal with dangerous “pokatushki”, what punishment threatens for catching, in the material “Izvestia”.

Miraculously survived

Closed craniocerebral injury, contusion of the cervical vertebra and chest, fracture both ankles are only part of the injury , which received a young extreme from Naro-Fominsk. They were looking for him for almost two days – as the doctors noted, another hour of searching and the freezing wounded child would have been too much to save.

“ The boy wanted to take a ride on the train, got caught on the step of the last carriage, but fell off on the way. Apparently, from the received injuries he lost consciousness. He was found only a day and a half after the incident. “, – noted Ksenia Mishonova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Moscow Region.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

Now the child’s condition has stabilized. According to Catherine’s mother, she did not even know about such a hobby of her son. “He didn’t hook, the first time like that. They watched TikTok, maybe they saw something there and decided to try “, – wondering woman. However, the boy’s friends told the police that it was not the first time they were practicing this dangerous venture.

“We always skated and everything was fine, – confessed one of my friends. – He took out his phone and started taking pictures. At this moment, he broke off, as he was holding on with only one hand. “.

Try to prove

Hooking, that is, extreme trips on roofs, handrails, and footboards of trains, was spoken about 8-10 years ago, and over the years this hobby has not become safer. So after a recent trip on the roof of the Sapsan, an 18-year-old girl lost legs. And on August 27 it became known about the death of a 13-year-old hooker at the Nizhegorodskaya MCC station – a teenager was electrocuted.

According to the leading lawyer of the European Legal Service Yuri Tulupov, Art. 11.17 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation provides for liability for boarding or disembarking citizens while the train is moving or traveling on footboards, car roofs or in other places that are not suitable for passenger travel in the form of a fine of 100 rubles. There is essentially no other punishment for snatching … As an option – to attract for hooliganism, but this is not easy to do.

“ In order for hooking to qualify as hooliganism, it is necessary that such trips be accompanied by some demonstrative actions expressing obvious disrespect for society. There have been no examples of this in judicial and investigative practice. “, – says the lawyer in an interview with Izvestia. The specialist reminds that administrative responsibility comes only for persons who have reached the age of 16. Parents are responsible for juvenile hookers – they can be attracted under Part 1 of Art. 5.35 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for improper performance of responsibilities for the upbringing of minors …

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

Three years ago, the Criminal Code was supplemented by Art. 267.1 “Actions that threaten the safe operation of vehicles.” And the punishment for her is severe: a fine of 150-300 thousand rubles, imprisonment for up to two years. But how celebrate experts, extremals are not attracted under this article – it is difficult to prove that the trip of the hooker had consequences for the operation of transport.

“Well done, the man is growing!”

A ridiculous fine of 100 rubles more than once tried increase at least up to 700–1.5 thousand rubles, and in case of repeated violation – up to 4–5 thousand rubles, but so far everything has remained unchanged … As the head of the Federation Council committee on social policy, the representative of the Moscow City Duma in the Federation Council Inna Svyatenko noted in an interview with Izvestia (at one time she was the editor of the bill on amending the administrative code in terms of increasing penalties for catching), an increase in fines is one of the measures, but the problem cannot be solved only at the legislative level …

“ On the one hand, parents should immediately respond and contact specialists if the child smells like a railway (and this is a specific smell of fuel oil, impregnation of sleepers – it is quite corrosive), climbing equipment appears, gloves , Says the expert. – On the other hand, this is the work of the police, which conducts whole special operations. Unfortunately, groups of hookers are often identified after one of the children is injured – they cling to this thread and unravel the whole tangle of a large closed community. “

By the way, the reaction of parents to such a dangerous hobby of the child sometimes causes bewilderment.

“I took part in railroad raids. When the police and I found the child on the transport, took it off, called the parents, then the father said: “Well done, the man is growing! That’s right, he tries himself. I also rode the tram when I was little. It was cool, we imagined in front of girls. ” You see, the tram used to run at one speed, but now electric trains are already running at a different speed. The risks are immeasurable! Although earlier those who clung to the tram died. It seems to me that something else needs to be turned over in the mind, including that of parents “, – says Inna Svyatenko.

However, there are positive dynamics in the dangerous fashion for catching. According to the chairman of the Federation Council committee on social policy, at least at the Moscow railway junction, data on the number of injured and dead hookers are decreasing … “But as long as there is this deed, there is something to work on,” Inna Svyatenko notes.

As explained to Izvestia in the information and public relations department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Central Federal District, in seven months of this year, 11 juvenile hookers were injured at service sites, four of them died …

Photo: Moscow City News Agency / Alexander Avilov

“ Fatal injuries among adolescents this year are lower than in 2019 , – noticed in the department. True, a specific figure was not announced. – For seven months of 2020, employees of the transport police of the UT of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Central Federal District conducted more than 3,000 preventive raids at service areas. Preventive talks and lectures are held in educational institutions on an ongoing basis. “

In addition, the police are fighting against snagging online: by monitoring social networks, employees of the juvenile affairs unit find and block groups containing illegal content, and suppress unauthorized actions of snatchers.

Block on “machine”

Aleksandr Alekseev, senior lecturer at the Department of Civil Law and Procedure at Synergy University, notices that teenagers motivated by “a false sense of reckless prowess and the desire to upload videos or photographs of their extreme commuter train ride on the Internet, to show the cool “.

“In press the idea of ​​installing a special application on the smartphones of adolescents was proposed, which would block the audio and video capabilities of the device when it is near the railway tracks and inform the parents that the child is in the danger zone. It seems to me that eliminating the possibility of taking a selfie on a moving train will significantly reduce the teenager’s desire to ride trains. “, – says Alexander Alekseev in an interview with Izvestia.

In 2018, Roskomnadzor announced that the propaganda of snagging in social networks was successful reduce to zero. Then the information about picking was removed by the resource administrations from 387 groups and communities based on court decisions. Izvestia was asked to clarify the press service of the department, how active the groups of hookers are now on social networks, what are the current statistics on blocked resources, but at the time of publication they did not receive an answer. According to the leader of the all-Russian movement Strong Russia, Anton Tsvetkov, in general, catching has always been and it is too early to celebrate a victory over it – there is enough information on the Internet.

“ To defeat hooking, it is necessary to block any information about hooking in social networks and the Internet , – the expert says to Izvestia. – And not at the level of “public figures saw and are seeking blocking through the prosecutor’s office”, but at the program level – to identify within a second and automatically block. Hooking is not considered extremism, but perhaps information about it should be blocked as life-threatening “.

Show another life

According to Inna Svyatenko, curiosity, the need for an adrenaline rush, and protest (especially during puberty) lead children to closed groups that are actually manipulated by adults.

“Behind all these phenomena are not children, but adults. They create a team of guys who obey them, listen unquestioningly and make such attacks. “, – said the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Sergei Ermokhin

“We offered to establish administrative arrest for 15 days for adult snatchers and criminal liability for persons over 18 who involve minors in snatching,” says Anton Tsvetkov. But so far this initiative has not received a response. There are other suggestions as well.

“ It is necessary to restore free extracurricular leisure. Children simply have nowhere to go: sections are paid, and what is free is often simply not interesting to them. Many people go for picking because they have nowhere to go, and this is a free, interesting hobby for them , – says the public figure. – You cannot shift everything to the parents, because many cannot do anything – there is no authority. Parents came to us: “Help! What should we do with our child? We don’t understand, he doesn’t listen to us. ” As a rule, in such cases we help to arrange the child in some section, and this is a good mechanism. When children go to some interesting section and the coach begins to work with them precisely as a teacher and, in fact, a second father, it works “.

Sometimes, after the unsuccessful trip of another hooker, parents say that they explained to the child how dangerous such an extreme hobby is, they showed a video, but in fact the opposite effect turned out. Maybe it’s better not to show tempting pictures for a teenager? Psychiatrist, psychotherapist Evgeny Fomin believes that discussing the problem only in words is also not worth it.

“ If explained in words, then the child will want to see what is at stake. He will search the Internet, see only good moments, and this will motivate him “, The specialist says to Izvestia.

According to Evgeny Fomin, it is important to show the perspective of what awaits after the “moment of glory”, because most often the future of the hook is not bright, if at all.

“We need to make a selection, choose the unfortunate moments, those stories that can be traced further: a teenager was injured, injured, disabled, in the worst case, he died. Show that there is a continuation behind a short video in a couple of minutes. This is necessary in order for a teenager to weigh for himself: is it worth risking his future for the sake of a minute, short hype? What will you do next with this, how will you realize yourself, being inadequate? – explains the psychiatrist. – Now, roughly speaking, everyone is focused on success: they go to Instagram and see who has which car, who is dressed how, and how they physically look. Illness is about feeling unsuccessful. “

On the other hand, the specialist notes, it is worth showing the other side: how you can realize yourself without risking your life …