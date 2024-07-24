Don’t call them Neet, 9 out of 10 work but illegally

Not so Neet. Thus begins the relationship ““Lost in Transition” by the National Youth Council with the support of the Institute of Educational and Training Research, which reveals “an open secret”. One letter of the acronym – which stands for Neither in employment nor in education and training, that is, without work, study or training – should be removed or changed. Because the vast majority of young people between 15 and 29 who would fall under the definition of Neet, in reality he claims to be financially independent. This is because they work illegally.

Neets work but illegally

Italy is not a country for young people, this was known. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also explicitly said it in her speech to the Chamber for the vote of confidence. The age-old problem of Neet workers is certainly nothing new, as is the use of undeclared work. What is surprising are the data from the Lost in Transition report. According to the latest findings, in Italy NEETs include a group of 2.1 million young people. 16.1%, a figure five points higher than the European average which in 2023 stood at 11.2%.

To the universal data is added a more detailed one, also surprising. The Cng survey calculates that 74.8% have carried out “odd jobs” in the black in the last month. A fact that in urban areas it grows up to 88.9%. This means that 9 out of 10 presumed Neets actually work, even if undeclared. About half of the Neets living in the city declare that through undeclared work has achieved economic independence from the family.

Countryside Neet and City Neet

The share of undeclared work among NEETs varies according to the areas of residence. It is higher in urban areaswhile it drops in the internal ones, up to 53.6%. The data is emphasized by the speakers, who see in it the symbol of the difference in the way in which young people live their condition. Children who live far from large centers tend to be more dependent on their families and associate the lack of employment with “take a break” on a sabbatical.

On the contrary, the “city” Neets interpret their current condition as a “get involved” and the data show how young people living in urban areas engage in underground activities such as online buying and selling and be more receptive to social and political initiatives of its own territory.

Different titles, motivations and lifestyles

The Lost in Transition report goes into detail about the different conditions among Neets. Place of residence affects education. Two out of three young people (65%) of those living in metropolises have at least a high school diploma or a degreea figure that drops to 9% among peers who live in internal areas. The report speaks of “a marked disparity in access to higher education between different areas of the country“.

Urban and rural Neets also experience different social interactions. The former tend to meet peer groups almost every day in 72% of cases. This is twenty points more than their counterparts who live far from large urban centers. The same goes for thesport activity daily (59.3% vs. 34%) and in the time spent playing games video games (58.8% against 35%).

For 1 out of 3 interviewees the NEET condition is experienced as an experience of “sabbatical break” (29.9%). While 20% feel the condition is necessary to collaborate in the family support13% blame it on the lack of financial resources. On the training side, almost half of the interviewed Neets show interest in starting an activity related to their course of study or to learn a new one craft. Another half is instead divided between those who have chosen to take a sabbatical break and who feeds distrust in the future outcomes of an educational path.

The proposal

For Maria Cristina PisaniPresident Cng, “it is crucial that public policies recognize these differences and adopt personalized approaches to effectively support NEETs and accompany them towards quality training and employment”. And on the gap between young people in urban and rural areas he adds: “We need to think about the need for targeted interventions to provide concrete opportunities and build adequate support networks for each person. It is necessary to work to promote policies that enhance the initiative of young people, offering them the tools and resources necessary to build a more stable future.“.