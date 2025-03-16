Don’t call them libertarians, they are liberticidal

They do the opposite of what they preach. They say they are against government control, but they want to replace it with authoritarian governments. They claim to defend the free market, but they start tariff wars. They say they guarantee freedom of expression, but pursue thought.

Let’s not call “libertarians” what are ultracapitalist, neo -reactionary or fascists of the market. I thought about this magnificent article by Toño Fraguas about the ideologues of the extreme right. Let us not let, in addition to the bread, the words stole. It is historically erroneous, ideologically false and a political and semantic aberration. Libertarians are the anarchists, the true defenders of freedom, not the ultra -right that destroys it, who wants to end democracy and submit, not emancipate, to the working class. There are no right -wing libertaries. It is an oxymoron. As anarchocapitalism. Anarchy seeks the release of chains: anarchocapitalistas only want to replace the chains of the state with those of money.

There is nothing less anarchist than a conservative, a nationalist, a capitalist, an individualist. Even less if you add the prefix “ultra.” You cannot defend the employer, capital, the company, the market and private property and defend the anarchy that seeks precisely to abolish them. The worker cannot be exploited, impose a moral, direct his consumption, control his thought, suppress his anger … in the name of freedom. There can be no anarchist capitalism because anarchism seeks the abolition of capitalism. Anarchocapitalism is as absurd as saying green capitalism or neoliberal feminism.

It is a cultural appropriation, aft to the left, as they recognize themselves. The first to write it was Dean Rusell in 1955 when he explained that the progressives of the United States had taken the term “liberal” the liberals of the market so they had had to usurpate the term “libertarian” to anarchism. The father of the evil called anarcocapitalism, Murray Rothbard, expert in lexical robberies, presumed how they had “removed” a word to the “enemy.” Apart from the fact that it is a direct translation of English that does not correspond to the deep mark of anarchism in Spain, we do not give the “enemy” the pleasure of letting the words and ideas take us away to strip them of their meaning and history.

In its origin is your sin: they take the alien to empty it with content. They take the terms to distort them. Those who say liberators of freedom are their murderers. They do the opposite of what they preach. They say they are against government control, but they want to replace it with authoritarian governments controlled by the richest. They claim to defend the free market, but they begin tariff wars with the rest of the world. They say they guarantee freedom of expression, but pursue diversity, censor dissent, repress protests and buy networks to manipulate algorithms and become a thought police. Musk bought Twitter to have a propaganda organ and Trump has created Truth (truth) to tell lies and spread bulos.

As soon as you get to the White House, words that can be considered controversial such as “diversity”, “gender”, “woman” or “climate change” have purged public documents. Yes, a woman is a controversial word for those who were convicted of violating one and for extorting another. In their search for documents to delete, they have encountered the photographs of the enola Gay, the plane that launched the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, because “gay” is one of the terms that cause them dread. The Associated Press news agency has been separated from its presidential trips and its press conferences because they have refused to call the Gulf of Mexico. Orwell stir in his grave. He never thought that Big Brother would be such a disturbingly stupid thing.

Freedom was this: old purges. The return to macartism. He has asked to pursue the “anti -Christian bias” in public documents. He has banned the trans people of the sport and the army. He has eliminated the funds for gender transition in less than 19. A judge has had to stop the application of a Washington order that meant the transfer of a trans woman to a men’s prison. The state of Texas follows its steps and promotes the creation of the crime of “gender fraud.” The witch hunt has begun: he withdraws the funds for abortion, has deported a leader of the protests of Columbia University against Gaza genocide. In Argentina, the Milei Government Police have been porrazos, bucks and smoke bombs against pensioners impoverished by their tarado motor. Freedom, to hell. They say they bring wealth, but for now they have only brought poverty and the announcement of a recession.

If they create wealth, it is at the expense of lives. As Ayuso, who had the highest incidence of pandemic Coronavirus because the restrictions skipped. He presumed to save the economy and people. It was not much better in the first but much worse in the second. Now he has taken a video to try to refute the documentary that shows how his Share protocol He let the elderly die without medical assistance in residences. It also tries to deny the figure. He says they are 4100. as if they seemed few. The relatives of the victims have not wanted to receive them or let them speak on Madrid’s public radio, while their cabinet boss insults them when they come out in other TV chains. His freedom is this: to use the public to make manipulation, extortion and bulos campaigns. Let’s not call them libertarians, we don’t grant them that triumph. Libertarians are anarchists. These are liberticidal.

#Dont #call #libertarians #liberticidal