Telefónica will name the current WiZink Center Movistar Arena, a coliseum formerly known as the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid. On January 1, the sponsorship of ‘naming’ that has maintained the property with the financial institution for a decade ends, motivated by “the implementation of a new strategic plan and the transformation of its banking business,” as Wizink explains to through social networks. From now on, the venue “embarks on a stage full of challenges and successes” with the help of the telecommunications operator, who will provide “great technological innovations to offer the best experiences to fans, both in concerts and in sports competitions.” “.

The sponsorship agreement between Telefónica and Impulsa Eventos e Instalaciones, the management company of the venue owned by the Community of Madrid, follows in the wake of other multi-purpose spaces such as those existing in Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Santiago de Chile with the same name, as well as in London and Prague with the O2 brand.

The new Movistar Arena, with a maximum capacity of 17,400 spectators, is one of the busiest venues in the world, with more than 200 events and 2 million visitors annually, and faces this new stage with the firm intention of relaunching the venue by incorporating technological innovations aimed at improving the fan experiencewhether in musical concerts or sports competitions.

Movistar Arena is home to Real Madrid and the Movistar Estudiantes basketball team, as well as the Premier Pádel Madrid; in addition to holding an average of 120 concerts a year, among which in recent months Depeche Mode, Olivia Rodrigo, Hans Zimmer, Maná, Juan Luis Guerra, Ricky Martin, Bryan Adams or the historic farewell of the two unique concerts in Spain by Paul McCartney in December.

The same sources explain that next year is presented as “a new record year for the Madrid venue, with more than 220 events and 120 concerts confirmed, among which the new “residence” format stands out with national icons such as Dani Martín and Joaquín Sabina, who have announced and completely sold out 10 and 8 dates, respectively; as well as the doubles of Dua Lipa, Leiva, Maluma and Duki.”

Iheb Nafaa, CEO of the entityexpresses WiZink’s pride in “having contributed to the growth of the Center during the ten years of sponsorship and having positioned the space as the reference place for sport, music and the celebration of major events not only in the Community of Madrid, but also at the national level”.

Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spainindicates through a statement that for “Telefónica it is enormously satisfying to culminate the year of our centenary with the announcement of the sponsorship of a venue that is a world reference for the quality and quantity of the events it hosts. For Telefónica, and its Movistar trademark, it is always a priority to be in the centers where things happen, and from 2025 the Movistar Arena will be, without a doubt, a great connection center between people and the world of music, sports and entertainment , and a space in which we will have the opportunity to deploy our technological and digital leadership.”

For its part, Xavier Bartrolí, president of Impulsahighlights that with this agreement “we begin an exciting stage that will represent the relaunch of the venue together with Movistar, in which we will take advantage of their great technological experience to further promote our venue.”

Mariano de Paco Serrano, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Community of Madridemphasizes that the historic Sports Palace is “an emblematic and strategic place for the region”, and constitutes “the best infrastructure for holding large sporting and cultural events”, while “materializing the success of public- private sector aimed at the excellence of the public service and the determined commitment of the Community of Madrid to sport and culture, also as indispensable elements for the consolidation of quality tourism”.