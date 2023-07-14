J-POP Manga reminds us that since July 18th the first volume of will be available Don’t Call it Mysterythe new series from the author of 7 Seeds, Yumi Tamura. The first volume will have attached, for the first edition of copies, an exclusive gadget, or a Clear Stamp depicting the character of Kuno.

Below you will find more details on the series.

J-POP Manga presents Don’t Call it Mystery by Yumi Tamura

The new mystery series by the author of 7 Seeds arrives in Italy with an exclusive gadget attached! “Winter in the early morning” Well, that sounds like a perfect day for a nice curry.

Milan, 14 July 2023 — Thanks to his wide tousled hair and relentless gab, it’s really difficult for Totonou Kuno to go unnoticed. Too bad that his singular physical presence unjustly places him at the scene of a crime. Will the loose tongue and the iron logic of his reasoning be able to free him from the embarrassment and prove his innocence? Arrives in Italy Don’t Call it Mystery from the author of 7 Seeds Yumi Tamura!

The first issue of the series will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting July 18. And for the quickest to grab the manga, there’s a surprise! Only with the first edition, attached to the first volume, an exclusive collectible Clear Stamp depicting Kuno will be given free of charge, at the cover price unchanged!

It’s a winter day, the weather is perfect for a good curry. University student Totonou is cutting onions when the police knock on his door. An agent informs him that there has been a murder nearby and takes him to the police station, where evidence that seems to frame him is slammed in his face… Totonou Kuno, however, has a penchant for solving so-called “mysteries”. , and calmly and kindly he will come to understand this too. It will be only the first of many other cases…

Winner of the 2021 Shogakukan Manga Award and the subject of a hugely successful live action transposition in Japan, Don’t Call it Mystery is a psychological thriller that will leave readers in suspense on every page! As in any self-respecting deductive yellow, the clues are there for all to see, but it won’t be so easy to track down the culprits… Totonou Kuno’s investigations begin on July 18 in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores!

Don’t call it mystery 1

by Yumi Tamura

1st of 12 volumes (series in progress) Periodicity – Bimonthly

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload Pages – 192, B/W

Price – €6.90