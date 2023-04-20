During the promotion of an indecent proposition There were those who misinterpreted his premise, when faced with that “would you sleep with Robert Redford for a million dollars?”, they answered in the affirmative, but they wondered where they were going to get the money to pay for it. That same confusion generated the story of Beatriz Flamini, the woman who has spent 500 days in a cave. When I heard the news, the first thing that interested me was the price of the experience.

It baffles me that Flamini’s occurrence has been received as a feat. I read that he spent those days reading in absolute silence; sometimes he painted and other times he knitted; without a clock and without supporting any human being, more than a milestone of human resistance it sounds like a dream vacation.

Maybe I breathe because of the autonomous wound, but just like Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, though for quite different reasons, I do not know that it is a weekend, much less a holiday. 500 days of rest and relaxation is Willy Wonka’s golden ticket to me. Silence and disconnection from the hyperactivity inherent in modern life, what more could you ask for. When it is necessary to regulate by law that companies do not harass their workers outside working hours, through the cracks generated by the need to be alone with oneself, nonsense like the mindfulness, and silence becomes merchandise. There are already places where, for a modest sum, one can spend a little while without being exposed to any noise. Beatriz’s 500 days underground seem to me more like a right to claim next May 1st. They say that there will be a documentary, they will sell it as a survival program, I will see it as another chapter of The most incredible vacation homes in the world.

