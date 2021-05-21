Don’t breathe 2 It will arrive five years after the first installment and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the sequel directed by ‘Fede’ Álvarez. The film is expected to tell an equally terrifying story with incessant minutes of tension.

In the first installment, some young thieves believed they had found the opportunity to commit the perfect robbery. His target was a lone blind man with thousands of hidden dollars. However, plans change when they enter your home. At first it seemed like a conventional film, so its plot twist left a great impression.

Certainly, the revelation of Stephen Lang’s character as a psychopath full of fearsome secrets shocked the unsuspecting audience. For this reason, it was to be expected that the actor would repeat the same role for the sequel whose synopsis was already revealed by USA Today.

“Set years after the hit of 2016, the horror sequel reaches out to blind veteran Norman Nordstrom, who has been living in an isolated place, but his comfort is cut short when past sins catch up with him.”

Now, Don’t Breathe 2 has been confirmed to have received an R rating from the MPAA, for “terror, violence, and some disturbing imagery.” In this way, the terrifying film will be seen only by adults.

Don’t Breathe 2 will premiere in 2021 What Happened to Rocky? Photo: Ghost House Pictures

What can we expect from Don’t Breathe 2?

Stephen Lang had already advanced to Dread Central that what was to come would be “really good.” However, the question is whether Jane Levy, who played Rocky, will also return to this sequel; at that time the artist did not want to declare deeply. “I can’t tell you that,” he finished.

What is the release date of Don’t Breathe 2?

Don’t breathe 2, the sequel directed by ‘Fede’ Álvarez, has its premiere date scheduled for next August 20, 2021. Meanwhile, fans can only wait for more news about the production.