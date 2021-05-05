Do not breathe, the film directed by Fede Alvarez, was one of the most exciting titles that came in 2016, thanks to its terrifying story with incessant minutes of tension. After years of waiting, the continuation is closer to reaching the cinema.

As we saw in the first installment, some young thieves believed they had found the opportunity to commit the perfect robbery. His target was a lone blind man with thousands of hidden dollars. However, everything changes when they enter your house.

Once inside, they realized they were trapped and struggling to survive against a Norman Nordstrom psychopath full of fearsome secrets. After a suffocating chase, Rocky and his sister manage to escape from the villain, but not kill him, which led to the sequel.

At the moment there are not many details about the plot, but the production has already shared the first promotional image of the second part. In the photograph you can see the villain, played by Stephen lang, while lifting a hammer.

The psychopath will return more deadly than ever. Photo: Sony Pictures

Also, USA Today magazine shared a description of the film: “Set years after the success of 2016, the horror sequel reaches blind veteran Norman Nordstrom, who has been living in an isolated place, but his comfort is interrupted when the past sins catch up with him ”.

What can we expect from Don’t Breathe 2?

Earlier, Stephen Lang told Dread Central that what was to come would be “really good.” However, the question is whether Jane Levy, who played Rocky, will also return to this sequel, at that time the artist did not want to declare deeply. “I can’t tell you that,” he finished.

Don’t Breathe 2 – Release Date

Don’t breathe 2, the sequel to the acclaimed horror film, has its release date scheduled for August 20, 2021 in theaters.