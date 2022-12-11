Francesco Valdiserri’s mother returns to social media and talks about the excruciating pain that has pervaded her since that cursed October evening

Almost two months have passed since that cursed evening in which a little more than eighteen boy, Francesco Valdiserri, lost his life on the Cristoforo Colombo in Rome, after being hit by a car driven by a 23-year-old drunk. Her mother, Paola Di Caro, esteemed journalist of Il Corriere Della Sera, returned to social media and once again expressed the “excruciating pain” that she has been suffering since then.

It was an autumn evening like many others and Francesco, together with a friend of his, was walking on the sidewalk of the Christopher Columbus in Rome to get to the bus stop that would take him home after a night at the movies.

No one could predict what was about to happen. A car, a Suzuki Swift driven by a 23-year-old Roman girl, went off the road, got on the sidewalk and crashed swept up in full the 18-year-old, crushing him against a low wall and breaking his life on the spot.

The episode obviously has shocked everyone. The family in primis, with the parents Paola and Luca, two esteemed journalists from The Corriere della Seraover all.

The girl driving the car turned out positive breathalyzer and drug test and will have to answer for the crime of traffic homicide.

The pain of the mother of Francesco Valdiserri

Francesco Valdiserri’s parents have expressed their opinion on several occasions huge discomfort for the premature and sudden disappearance of their son, for the light of their eyes.

A pain that does not go away but which, as explained by Paola Di Caro, mother of the 18-year-old, keep tearing.

They have passed almost two months since that terrible evening and the journalist has published a new post on her Twitter account, which shows how the life of this family has been completely destroyed. Here are the woman’s words:

Don’t believe the lie that pain makes you better. The pain that arrives in betrayal empties, consumes, tears, leaves no space for itself, devours, kills you. Living happiness knowing how to recognize it even in fatigue is the only way to pass it on. Don’t waste your life.

This is also an invitation to everyone to live with conscience and a do not waste that gift that is life itself.