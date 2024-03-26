The dubbing actress and announcer Mariana Roblesoriginally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, He gave his first interviews after the death of his romantic partner, the renowned television producer Nicandro Díaz., who for many years worked at Televisa and produced successful soap operas such as “Destilando amor” with Angélica Rivera and Eduardo Yáñez, “Soy tu dueña” with Lucero and Fernando Colunga, “Amorestrues” with Erika Buenfil and more. The official version is that died as a result of a motorcycle accident during a vacation in Cozumel, Quintana Roo. Now, a week after this tragedy, The daughter of the theater producer, who is also a theater producer, asks not to believe anything from the woman who was her father's girlfriend..

In an interview on Maxine Woodside's “Everything for Women” program, Mariana Robles told her version of the events about the accident that she and Nicandro Díaz suffered, pointing out having mental blocks. “We went to eat, when we returned, we were on a small, rented motorcycle, if we were wearing a helmet, I came hugging him, the memory I have is that I was lying on his back so that the air wouldn't hit my face, that is an image , The next image I have is seeing myself standing on the side of the road and seeing him lying as if on a cliff.“.

Mariana Robles He mentioned not remembering exactly what happened, “I have no idea, if you tell me: 'they were run over, an animal ran into them, there was oil, they fell asleep', any theory you can tell me, I can believe it because I don't remember anything at all, he was a much bigger man than me, I had no visibility to see what happened, the neurologist explains to me that, when there are such strong episodes, one makes mental blocks, which is normal, he tells me that the “The brain is so perfect that so that these events do not hurt, it makes these blocks.”

The dubbing actress Mariana Robles also denied having been Nicandro Díaz's loverTelevisa producer, and who When he came into his life, he was already separated from his wife Cynthia Buitrón, mother of his children Nicandro Jr., Victoria and Sebastián.. “Ours was already a relationship of several years, he had been separated for more than four years, I came into his life when he was already separated for more than a year, he lived alone, when we started having a relationship, he was already completely separated and now divorced, I had signed the divorce a few months ago, I knew his children perfectly, his children knew me.”

Supposedly, a week before this misfortune, Nicandro Díaz, Mariana Robles and their respective daughters had traveled to Acapulco, Guerrero, so they could get to know each other better.in addition to the fact that the four lived in the same house.

Is Mariana Robles lying?…After these statements, Victoria Díaz, daughter of television producer Nicandro Díaz, asked not to trust whoever was her father's girlfriend. In the stories of her alleged Instagram account, she posted the following message: “Don't believe anything about Mariana Robles”. It is worth mentioning that The voice actress did not go to the funeral, because a certain person asked her to abstain“I had a request, it's not my place to say who, but Nicandro and I were always very discreet with our relationship, I think it was part of why it worked so well,” he said in the interview with Maxine Woodside.

Alleged message from Victoria, daughter of Nicandro Díaz, against Mariana Robles.

What was Nicandro Díaz's accident like?

According to information from the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Transit of Cozumel, Nicandro Díaz and Mariana Robles They suffered an accident when they were traveling on the southern coastal highway, through an area known as Cedral, about 25 kilometers from the center of Cozumel. Quintana Roo. Apparently, the Televisa producer skidded while avoiding an animal that crossed their path, falling in an area with weeds; People say that He had a severe blow that ruptured his spleen and he lost a lot of blood.dying a few hours later in a local clinic.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities