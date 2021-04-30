D.The sums mentioned in connection with the change of coach Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig to FC Bayern Munich are not all true, according to Bayern President Herbert Hainer.

“We had to find an agreement with RB Leipzig because Julian Nagelsmann was still tied there. And don’t believe all the numbers that have been rumored, “said the 66-year-old in an interview with the” Abendzeitung “on a question about the record redemption in the Corona period, in which the German record champions say they also have to save. Reports on the transfer fee range from 15 million euros plus bonus payments to 30 million euros. Nagelsmann, who gets a five-year contract with FC Bayern, is definitely the most expensive coach in football history.

“FC Bayern are one of the best teams in Europe, and they also need a top coach. We managed to do that with the signing of Julian Nagelsmann, ”said Hainer.

Heidel: “a justified price”

For sports director Christian Heidel from the Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05, the increasing transfer fees on the coaching market come as little surprise. “The coach is absolutely the most important man in a club. I’ve never really understood why people have always talked about change compared to players, “said the 57-year-old on Sky Sport News.

In the past few years, he was actually “a bit surprised” that coaches went over the counter to players for supposedly little money. “I said a few years ago, when Schalke was interested in Thomas Tuchel, that our coach would be much more expensive than our best player,” said the native of Mainz.

Heidel therefore finds the rumored million sum that Munich allegedly transfers for Nagelsmann to RB Leipzig quite appropriate. “I don’t know if it’s a bargain. But that is a price that is justified, ”he said. Nagelsmann is a young trainer who has an “outstanding future” ahead of him.

“The Bavarians are taking him away in Leipzig, who built on him. That’s why it’s okay for FC Bayern to pay Leipzig a not inconsiderable fee as compensation, ”said Heidel. He believes the trend of these huge transfer fees for coaches will continue.

Tolisso back in training with the ball

Soccer world champion Corentin Tolisso has meanwhile completed training for Bayern with the ball more than two months after an operation on his thigh. As the Munich announced, the 26-year-old Frenchman did his first session on Säbener Strasse on Thursday.

Tolisso had torn a tendon in his left thigh in February. Whether he is an option after the DFB Cup break for the Bundesliga home game on May 8 against Mönchengladbach will be shown in the next few days. Bayern can win the championship title with a win over Borussia.