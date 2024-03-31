He Tax Administration Service (SAT) imposes tax fines to taxpayers, both individuals and corporationsregistered in the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) who fail to comply or incorrectly comply with their Fiscal obligations.

The economic sanctions are also accompanied by the required payment of omitted tax, relevant updates and surcharges.

The notification of these fines is carried out through a detailed resolution that indicates the violation, the amount of the fine and the legal basis violated.

exist various circumstances under which taxpayers may be subject to tax penaltiesincluding the following:

Failure to submit tax returns. Those taxpayers who do not submit their tax returns within the designated periods may be subject to sanctions for not complying with this obligation.

Inaccuracies in the statements submitted. Providing erroneous or inaccurate information on tax returns can result in penalties, particularly if it is determined that there was an attempt to evade paying taxes.

Delay in paying taxes. Failure to comply with the established deadlines for paying taxes may lead to the imposition of fines and the accumulation of interest for late payment.

Lack of response to requests for information. If the tax authority, such as the SAT, requires certain information and the taxpayer does not provide it within the specified time, he or she could be fined.

Failure to issue tax receipts. Those taxpayers who do not generate tax receipts for the transactions carried out are exposed to fines.

For those taxpayers who face a tax penalty, the SAT offers various challenge mechanismsincluding the revocation appeal.

This mentioned resource must be presented in the first 30 business days through the Tax Mailboxand the Contentious Administrative Trial before the Federal Court of Administrative Justice, within the same period.

Furthermore, you canaccess a 20% reduction in the fine if payment is made within 45 days of notification.

There is also the option to pay the penalty in installments up to 36 months or the total remission of the fine upon demonstrating compliance with certain requirements established by the SAT.