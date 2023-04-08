Disappointing start to the season

Not a particularly positive start to the season Lewis Hamilton5th in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia, has done nothing but increase the dissatisfaction of the English driver, seven times world champion but without victories since 2021. After a 2022 completely devoid of successes, also thanks to a W13 that scored a border line between the triumphs of the Brackley house and the crisis of results still in progress, the first few bars of 2023 do not seem to have created a more positive climate, quite the contrary.

The accusations

Hamilton himself, at the end of the first season tests, had in fact criticized his team, who according to him would not have listened to him on some indications regarding the concept of the car. In addition, on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix, the number 44 highlighted other problems with the seat of his W14, which created further tensions between the driver and the team. In this regard, we must add a fact not to be indulged: Hamilton’s contract with the Anglo-German house will expire at the end of this yearand despite mutual declarations of willingness to sign a renewal, the agreement has not yet been made official.

Don’t be like Alonso

In all of this, the former pilot Anthony Davidson wanted to give his compatriot advice in an interview with The Evening Standard. Indeed, for the 43-year-old, Hamilton shouldn’t have to resort to his frustration with problems with Mercedes in order to make a decision to switch teams: “I would say not have an impulsive reaction like that of Fernando Alonso in the pastwhich hasn’t worked out well for him so far, if you exclude Aston Martin – has explained – you just have to have faith in the team, which is capable of changing things”.

Pickup is more feasible

Despite this thought, Davidson still does not consider the hypothesis of seeing Hamilton elsewhere from next season or in the coming years feasible: “I would be very surprised if he joins another team – he added – he has been with Mercedes since his karting days. He would also reach that age where he could think about an exit plan and what to do with the rest of his life, and he could be a Mercedes ambassador forever. In this sense, I’d be more surprised to see him switch teams than retire. The team gave him a lot and won eight Constructors’ titles. It must be said that if there is anyone who can change things, it is Mercedes”.