During the Lent season, as is to be expected since it is a highly Catholic country, the consumption of fish and seafood increases exponentially, hence the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has taken on the task of investigating the price of the most consumed products during these dates.

It was through its official social media accounts where the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) made public knowledge of the average price of different seafood that are sold in the Mexican national territory during the Lent season.

Thus, the following image details the average costs of the various seafood products most consumed in Mexico during Lent:

Don't be fooled during Lent! Profeco tells you the REAL PRICE of fish and seafood/Photo: Profeco

It is in this way that, how could you realize it, while the Clam clam is the cheapest, with an average price of 40.78 pesos per kilogram; On the other hand, the cheap shrimp is considered the most expensive, with a cost of 399 pesos per kilogram.

Profeco tells you which is the WORST brand of TUNA

According to the results of the study published in the Consumer Magazine of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco), in the March 2024 edition, of all the canned tuna brands analyzed, two of the products were found to contain just over 20% soy.

It is in this way that, as indicated in the document of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) mentioned above, The two brands of canned tuna with around 20% soy are Aurrera (21 to 22%) and El Dorado (18 to 23%).

On the opposite side, on the other hand, canned tuna with a lower amount of soy, according to the study carried out by the Ministry of Economy (SE), are Calmex (1 to 2%) and Ke Precio (8 to 12% ).

It should be noted that the analysis carried out by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) consisted of the analysis of 52 products in total, as follows: 17 in flakes; 13 in pieces; 12 with compact or solid presentation, and 10 crumbled.

Meanwhile, according to the aforementioned document, the following tests were carried out on the 52 tuna products:

*Net content: it was verified that they met the net content declared on their label.

*Drained mass: it was confirmed that the amount of tuna contained in the contents of a container, after removing/draining the liquid, complied with what was declared on the label.

*Soy: the soy content in each product was verified according to NOM-235-SE-20206, which indicates that it is mandatory to include the amount of soy in the name, which must not exceed 50% of the drained mass. .

