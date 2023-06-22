In the middle of a grotesque violation of all electoral rulesdraws attention to ingenuity and candor shown by the “corcholatas” of López Obrador, at the start of the illegal presidential campaigns.

Naivety and candidness that borders on stupidity, since all those chosen as potential “covers” know that the advanced and illegal presidential campaign is nothing more than a crude “foolish” setup.

And why is this a “dummy trick” ploy?

Because, in fact, none of the pre-candidates believes the farce of the poll and everyone knows that it is a hoax designed, operated and encouraged by López Obrador to impose his will and to “legitimize” your candidate.

However –and despite the evidence– few have noticed the double deception that the process of selecting the presidential candidate for the Morena party contains.

Double deception?

Indeed, the first hoax is the tumultuous violation of all electoral regulations and the Constitution itself; illegalities to which President Obrador himself pushed all the presidential candidates of his party.

That is to say, knowing as few of the traps, deceptions and intricacies of power, AMLO devised a ploy that deliberately places all of his potential successors on the fringes of the law.

Simultaneously, Obrador was in charge of capturing absolute control of all electoral institutionssuch as the INE, the Electoral Tribunal and the Electoral Crime Prosecutor’s Office.

That way, López has full control of all variables and the imponderables of the internal contest to elect the presidential candidate of Morena, towards 2024.

And why does the president want all the control of the electoral bodies?

This is where the second hoax prepared by the Mexican president for the coming year’s presidential election appears.

And it is that once AMLO captured absolute power over the electoral referee, the president himself has already become the new refereenot only of the contest within Morena, but of the federal presidential election of 2024.

That way, López will maneuver what is necessary -at will–, to impose his favorite as his potential successor.

AND If any of the elected dares to “get out of the huacal”, the dictator of Palacio has at his disposal the double “scythe” called INE and Electoral Tribunalwith which potential dissidents and those who dare to question the modern version of the presidential finger will be punished, disqualified and beheaded.

Thus, for example, faced with the possibility that Marcelo Ebrard If the great sacrifice is to be made, there is the possibility that the former foreign minister seeks the presidential nomination by an emerging party, such as the Movimiento Ciudadano.

Faced with such a hypothesis, López Obrador would launch all the fury of the INE and the Electoral Tribunal against Marcelo Ebrard, whom they would disqualify from the contest with the mountain of evidence of violations of the electoral law and the Constitution that the president himself imposed on his ” caps”.

For this reason and for that, AMLO turned the presidential contest of Morena into a swamp of illegalities, where “he who does not fall, slips.”

In this way, the hypothesis raised here can be applied to any of the “corcholatas” of Palacio.

In other words, López Obrador has in his hands “the scythe” capable of decapitating anyone who dares to question his very personal decision to impose the “vase” that from 2024 he will lead the State “Maximato” which was designed from Palace.

The funny thing about the issue is that the same “scythe” that the Mexican president has in his fist today will serve to decapitate opponents who “have their beans burned” for following the same route of illegalities in the presidential race.

And it is that the naive and unsuspecting opponents of the PRI, PAN and PRD –grouped in the Alianza va Por México–, they insist on following the same route of the illegal campaign advanced, without understanding that the INE and the Electoral Tribunal are no longer independent and autonomous organizations, but rather are “the scythe” in the hands of the dictator López Obrador to steal from the 2024 presidential election.

Yes, let no one be fooled, López Obrador designed the entire theater of the early election because he and only he will point to the chosen one to lead his “Maximato.”

And the rest is theater “engañabobos”.

to time.